TORONTO — London police have solved the 1968 murder of 16-year-old Jacqueline “Jackie” Dunleavy using preserved DNA evidence and forensic investigative genetic genealogy.Dunleavy finished her shift at the Stanley Variety Store on Stanley St. near Wharncliffe Rd. around 6:30 p.m. on January 9, 1968, and was last seen leaving on foot. About 90 minutes later, three youths found her body on the grounds of Katherine Harley School, now the site of Matthews Hall on Oxford St. She was a Grade 10 student at Westminster Secondary School and the daughter of a London police officer. Investigators preserved biological evidence from the scene. The file was reviewed over decades, including during Project Angel, a joint London Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police effort from 1997 to 2001. Moore’s name surfaced then, but he was not identified as a suspect.A recent review led police to send DNA to Othram Laboratories in Texas. Working with the Toronto Police Service, investigators used genetic genealogy to build family trees and identify distant relatives. Further investigation and DNA comparison through the Centre of Forensic Sciences confirmed the match..Police named Michael Joseph Moore, then 25, as the person responsible. Born in Ireland in 1942, he emigrated to Canada in January 1967 and lived on Springbank Dr. He was white, about six feet tall, with dark hair, typically clean-shaven, and spoke with an Irish accent. Moore was not a firefighter at the time, he later joined the London Fire Department, served about 28 years, and retired as a captain in 2002. He died on March 3, 2018.“Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met,” said Det. Mike Budzyn. “Had Moore been alive today, he would have been arrested and charged in relation to Jackie’s murder.”Chief Thai Truong said the outcome reflected the persistence of investigators past and present. London Fire Chief Lori Hamer called the news deeply troubling and offered condolences to the Dunleavy family. Dunleavy’s younger brother attended the announcement but declined to comment.