Longtime BC United-Liberals MLA announces retirement, endorses Conservative candidate

Longtime Kamloops-South Thompson BC United-Liberals MLA Todd Stone has announced that he will not run for re-election in October, opting instead to throw his support behind BC Conservative candidate Ward Stamer, who had until Wednesday been his rival.The move came after Kevin Falcon revealed that he had made the decision to suspend the party's campaign and back the Conservatives in order to give the centre-right the best chance of defeating David Eby and the BC NDP.According to Castanet, following Falcon's announcement Stone told reporters that he would provide an update on his own political status on Thursday. At the press conference, he explained that he'd informed his now-former party leader that he wouldn't be seeking another term two days prior.Stone said his endorsement of Stamer was provided to "make space to defeat the NDP," adding that the time to send Eby and his government packing was "now.".In a post on X, the Conservative Party applauded Stone for "uniting behind our Conservative movement."Stone was first elected in 2013, and went on to repeat that feat in 2017 and 2020. He currently serves as House Leader, and Shadow Minister for Jobs, Small Business, and Economic Development. During his political career, he also served as the Shadow Minister for Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, and Forest, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations, as well as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, among other positions.Prior to running for office, Stone founded and ran iCompass technologies, a Kamloops-based tech company. He was also vice-chair of the Thompson Rivers University Board of Governors..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.