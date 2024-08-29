News

Longtime BC United-Liberals MLA announces retirement, endorses Conservative candidate

Stone said his endorsement of Stamer was provided to "make space to defeat the NDP."
Todd Stone
Todd StoneScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Todd Stone
Kevin Falcon
BC United-Liberals
Kamloops-Thompson South
Ward Stamer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news