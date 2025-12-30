Looking for something fun to do in Vancouver on New Year's Eve? Head for the hills!

It's no secret that, compared to other world-class cities, Vancouver is rather boring, and it's on New Year's Eve that this reality comes crashing down on those who turned a blind eye to the lack of fun over the past 364 days.As residents of Sydney, Taipei, Cape Town, London, Rio de Janeiro, New York, and even Seattle ring in the new year with elaborate, family-friendly parties, Vancouverites are left yet again wondering what to do...While there may not be any public events downtown, those hoping to end 2024 on a high note can cross Burrard Inlet to the north shore, where festivities are planned atop two of the three ski hills.Cypress Mountain has two New Year's Eve events, one at Hollyburn Lodge in the nordic area and another in the downhill area. The former has been billed as a more rustic, cozy affair, and will likely be less busy as the only two ways to get there are via cross country skis or snowshoes. The latter is for those seeking a higher-energy experience, and features a DJ, pub grub, and drink specials..It should be noted, however, that neither event will actually run until midnight. The party in the downhill area is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the champagne toast at Hollyburn Lodge will cap off festivities there at 9:30 p.m.While there was a fireworks display last year, it has been cancelled this time around.Those hoping to see the sky light up should head over to Grouse Mountain, which has a slew of activities planned to ring in 2026 — which also happens to be the resort's 100th birthday.Attendees will be able to enjoy extended lift hours, skating, and trail access, as well as a First Nations arts and crafts station, photo booth, and fire pit with complimentary hot chocolate.The mountain's free shuttle bus is set to operate past midnight, giving people heading back downtown the ability to leave their cars at home. Additionally, anyone who arrives via public transit will get $10 off their ticket.To get up and down the mountain, Canadian adults must pay $69, while there are reduced prices for seniors, children, and families.There are a number of private events being hosted across the city. Most restaurants and many hotels also have festivities planned, though tickets are limited.