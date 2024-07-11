Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan rakes off revenues double its expenses

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan had revenue of $585.6 million and expenses of $295 million in its first ten months of operation.In 2023-24, Saskatchewan's newest Crown corporation recorded net income of $191.1 million after payments to the General Revenue Fund (GRF) of $305.1 million.Minister Responsible for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) Laura Ross said creating the Crown made sure the government could make money off of gamblers for a long time."The creation of LGS was a crucial step by our government to help ensure the success of the entire gaming industry in Saskatchewan well into the future," Ross said."Following the creation of LGS, all beneficiaries of net gaming and lottery income in Saskatchewan remained unchanged and giving back to Saskatchewan communities through gaming proceeds continued to be the focus."Other LGS highlights in 2023-24 include:Payments to the GRF of $114.0 million;Dividend paid to LGS's shareholder, Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC), of $135.8 million;$37.2 million in commissions paid to VLT site contractors;Nearly 2,500 Charitable Gaming Grants paid, totaling $5.9 million;720 VLT machines and 373 slot machines replaced/purchased; andUndertaking the first-ever industry-wide examination of the gaming sector in Saskatchewan, which is the basis of LGS's Strategic Plan.In total, the gaming sector overseen by LGS contributed more than $247 million to Saskatchewan communities in 2023-24. This occurred through the Lottery Trust Fund, the Community Initiatives Fund, the First Nations Trust, the Clarence Campeau Development Fund, Community Development Corporations and community grants.LGS President and CEO Susan Flett expressed pride in running the government’s gambling outlets alongside hopes that residents would bet even more next year."I am proud of the many accomplishments of LGS in its first year," Flett said."In 2024-25, LGS will continue to build on its momentum by focusing on strong financial and risk management and on growing the gaming industry responsibly to benefit the people and communities of Saskatchewan."There are 4,200 VLTs located in licensed taverns and restaurant lounges throughout the province. LGS contracts with Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) to operate the VLT program. Of net revenues from VLTs, 82% less expenses goes to the provincial government's General Revenue Fund.