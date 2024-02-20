Louis Riel feted as Manitoba’s first premier at special ceremony

“He shall hang though every dog in Quebec bark in his favour.”Those words from Sir John A. MacDonald sealed the fate of Louis Riel in 1885, who was either Canada’s first Métis leader or traitor.Now his portrait will hang in the Manitoba Legislature with a formal designation as ‘Premier Riel’ after a special ceremony in Winnipeg on Monday to honour the legacy of the man who indisputably founded Canada’s fifth province to enter Confederation.Premier Wab Kinew revealed a portrait of Riel with a plate bearing the inscription at the legislative building on Monday’s civic holiday, which is known as Louis Riel Day in the Keystone Province.His photo and commemorative plaque will hang among all other premiers along with a special plaque recognizing him as the province’s first leader..“Our history has been one of hardship, marginalization, racism and discrimination, a continued struggle for recognition of our identity as the Red River Métis people. We have been 153 years in waiting and advocating to correct this part of our history.”Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand.That Riel was instrumental in the province’s creation isn’t in doubt, although it is a bit of a technicality to call him Manitoba’s first ‘premier.’ His formal title was actually ‘President’ of the provisional government of Assiniboia’ executive council that negotiated Manitoba’s entry into Confederation. Riel was declared a “founder” of Manitoba in 1992 and officially recognized as its first “leader” in 2016. But Monday was the first time he was formally bestowed with the title of premier. After he was elected last October, Kinew vowed to “correct history” and in November introduced legislation to do just that.Kinew had previously introduced the legislation four times when he was opposition leader, but it never passed.“Our government was proud to make the first legislation we introduced a bill to recognize Louis Riel as Manitoba’s first premier,” said Kinew. “Today we celebrate Riel’s legacy and the accomplishments of the Red River Métis people in Manitoba.” After the portrait unveiling, a signed copy of the Louis Riel Act was formally presented at Riel’s gravesite in St. Boniface. The law includes provisions to mandate school curriculums to include education about Riel’s contributions to Manitoba and Canada as a whole.At the same time, the legislature also passed a bill to designate Orange Shirt day a statutory holiday in Manitoba, to commemorate indigenous children who attended residential schools..According to Métis leaders, the recognition is long overdue.“Our history has been one of hardship, marginalization, racism and discrimination, a continued struggle for recognition of our identity as the Red River Métis people. We have been 153 years in waiting and advocating to correct this part of our history and today we see the true title of Louis Riel further acknowledged,” said Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand.“The stain on Canada remains for portraying him as traitor and a madman, instead of telling his true history as the first premier and the founder of Manitoba. We hope what we do here today will be a catalyst for real change, so that all know the truth and honour Premier Riel’s legacy, and the legacy of our people.” .In his remarks, Kinew praised Riel as a “father of Confederation” even as the legacy of John A Macdonald continues to take a beating both literally and figuratively — partly as a result of his decision to hang the likes of Riel and establish Canada’s residential school system.In August of last year, the city of Montreal announced that it would not replace a statue of the first prime minister that was torn down and smashed in anti-police protests.The statue had been a central feature in the city’s Place du Canada since 1895. Before it was broken to pieces, it had gained national attention — and notoriety — for being doused in red paint.