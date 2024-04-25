Louisiana child rapist sentenced to physical castration, 50 years in prison

Judge William Dykes of Louisiana has sentenced Glenn Sullivan Sr., 54, of Springfield, LA, to physical castration and 50 years in prison after he pled guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl. Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said in a news release Sullivan faced four counts of second-degree rape on April 17. He admitted he was guilty of all of them. In 2008, the State of Louisiana produced a law that says in some rape cases, the assailant may be sentenced to chemical castration or choose physical castration (orchiectomy); however, Perrilloux said in his statement that the “plea requires Sullivan to be physically castrated.”Judge William Dykes handed down the sentence.An investigation was launched in July 2022 after a young woman came forward to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office with accusations Sullivan had raped her when she was 14. The young teenager became pregnant and a DNA test confirmed Sullivan was the father. .The DA further noted investigators found Sullivan had groomed the victim and threatened both her and her family if any of them reported him to the authorities. "So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear. The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible," wrote Perrilloux.The prosecutor on the case, Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio, commented on the nature of these types of sex crimes against juveniles. "Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute," said Cascio."I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community."