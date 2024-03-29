Louisiana Senate passes bill to ban all 'woke' organizations' decrees; CPC MP proposes Canada follow suit

The State of Louisiana Senate unanimously passed a bill that would ban all influence from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum (WEF).International organizations, especially since the pandemic, have gained an increasingly dominant role in many of its 194 member countries’ policy making, including in Canada. Bill SB 133 on Public Health and International Organizations, a law that proposes “that the WHO, the UN and the WEF shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana,” passed through the senate by a vote of 37 to 0 Monday.“No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy or mandate of any kind of the WHO, UN and the WEF shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity,” the bill states, according to the state legislature. .On March 11, the bill was introduced in the Senate, read a second time, and referred to the Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs. After the unanimous vote Monday, it was sent to the House, where the “motion to reconsider (was) tabled.”.Canadian Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis is pushing for similar steps to be taken in Canada. Lewis launched petition e-4623, in opposition to the WEF’s Agenda 2030 and for Canada to exit the WHO and UN. It garnered 90,089 signatures by its February 7 deadline and was presented to the House of Commons March 22. The WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, proposed last year, has a deadline of May 2024. Canada will then either commit to the treaty or not. However, there still has been no parliamentary review or even discussion of Canada’s position or commitments to an international pandemic treaty, according to Lewis. The WHO’s treaty promises to “ensure better preparedness and equitable response for future pandemics and to advance the principles of equity, solidarity and health for all.” It “could take the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and use them to build back better” through “equity.” The legally binding treaty gives power to the WHO over global health management of future pandemics — according to what the organization classifies as a pandemic. In such an event, the WHO would require countries to implement its designated response measures. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government earlier released a statement regarding the development of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty. “Canada is working closely with other countries and international partners to strengthen global pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This includes the development of a new WHO convention, agreement or international instrument,” it said, adding that Canada has been offered the opportunity to contribute to the drafting process, which is currently in process."Canadian officials will then participate in the vote on the final draft at the World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting in May 2024.Last year Trudeau was questioned on the government’s engagement with the WHO on drafting these International Health Regulations amendments. “As an active member of the WHO, Canada has always been there to push for better science and to push for better impacts in the way we collaborate around the world. Canada is a leading voice on ensuring not only that we make it through this pandemic, which is continuing to be ongoing, but also that we prepare for future pandemics, which, unfortunately, may well be the reality for decades and generations to come,” replied Trudeau. “We will continue to be active, strong participants in international forums around health while always respecting and protecting Canada’s sovereignty and choices to make the right decisions for its own citizens.”