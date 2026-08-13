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LUCK RUNS OUT: Federal judge upholds seizure of $52,000 in Las Vegas winnings at Canadian border

The Canada Border Services Agency
The Canada Border Services AgencyCourtesy of CBC
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Cdnpoli
Canada Border Services Agency
Las Vegas
Proceeds of crime
Federal Court Justice Christine Pallotta
Jean Carlos Mejia
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