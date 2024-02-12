Lucky people not killed after concrete thrown from Edmonton bridge smashes through car

Authorities are urging the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in two separate incidents where objects were thrown at vehicles traveling on Whitemud Drive Saturdayafternoon.The first incident occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, when Southwest Branch patrol officers responded to reports of an object being hurled at a vehicle in the vicinity of 53 Ave. and Whitemud Dr.According to witnesses, a male individual standing on the overpass at 53 Ave. had tossed a hefty concrete slab into westbound traffic on the Whitemud. The projectile struck a grey Subaru Outback on the passenger side of the windshield, causing damage. Fortunately, an adult male passenger in the Subaru sustained only minor injuries, which did not necessitate EMS treatment. The suspect fled the scene, heading eastbound on 53 Avenue, eluding law enforcement.In a chillingly similar occurrence later that day, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Southwest Branch patrol officers responded to another report of objects being thrown from an overpass, this time in the area of 99 St. and Whitemud Dr. Witnesses recounted seeing a male individual standing on the west side of the overpass at 99 St. hurling rocks into eastbound traffic on the Whitemud. One of the projectiles struck the roof of a white Buick Enclave. Thankfully, the driver of the Buick did not sustain any injuries, although the item that made contact with the vehicle was not recovered. Once again, the suspect evaded capture.In both incidents, the suspect was described as a male, approximately 5-ft 8-ins. to 5-ft. 9-ins., with an average build, wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up. Additionally, in the second occurrence, the individual was reported to be carrying a black backpack.“Throwing objects at moving vehicles is extremely dangerous and we are lucky that citizens were not seriously injured or killed yesterday," said Staff Sergeant Kevin Clague,Anyone with relevant information or video footage is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.