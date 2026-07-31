Luke LeBrun out at Press Progress? Editor disappears from masthead amid Caylan Ford lawsuit

CALGARY — Press Progress editor Luke LeBrun appears to have been quietly removed from the NDP-linked media outlet’s website masthead following a week marked by layoffs and ongoing financial pressure stemming from the Caylan Ford defamation lawsuit.On Thursday, LeBrun was listed on Press Progress’ website as the outlet’s editor, but as of Friday, his name had disappeared, while former associate editor Rumneek Johal was listed as executive editor..Interestingly, the masthead on Press Progress’ official website says the Alberta reporter, Stephen Magusiak, is “on leave.”Magusiak and LeBrun are both involved in the lawsuit brought by Ford, a former United Conservative Party nomination candidate, over articles published during Alberta's 2019 provincial election campaign, in which she was accused by Press Progress and other media outlets of holding racist and "white supremacist" views based on private Facebook Messenger conversations that had been leaked..On Tuesday, the Broadbent Institute — of which Press Progress is the publishing arm — told the Western Standard it had “made the difficult decision to reduce two full-time staff positions in light of recent financial challenges,” adding that the layoffs were "actually due to budget pressures.".UPDATED: Press Progress lays off staff amid financial fallout from Caylan Ford defamation lawsuit.It remains unclear whether LeBrun's removal from the masthead indicates a resignation, dismissal, or another change in his role.LeBrun had not made a statement regarding the situation as of the time of publication but was active on his Bluesky account earlier Friday.The Western Standard has reached out to Press Progress for comment.