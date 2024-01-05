Lululemon founder slams company’s DEI agenda

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slammed the athletic apparel company’s “whole diversity and inclusion thing” in an interview published in Forbes Tuesday. The Vancouver-based company expanded its sizing in 2020 and Wilson said its models and advertising are “unhealthy” and off-brand, and its “appalling” attempt to offer more fashion-focused items like men’s dress shirts. Wilson criticized management for leaning into the diversity agenda and “trying to be everything to everybody,” arguing it’s causing the company to lose its customer base by moving the focus away from athletic-minded people. “And I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody,” Wilson told Forbes. “You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”He has long advocated for the brand to be exclusive, receiving backlash 10 years ago that the athletic wear is for some women’s body types, but not for everyone.Wilson maintains the company has been so successful thus far because it has narrowed in on a niche brand, offering technical apparel. “It ends up being what I call bad profits,” he complained.BNN Bloomberg has reported Lululemon is now distancing itself from Wilson, who still holds an 8% share in the company.A Lululemon spokesperson said Wednesday Wilson “does not speak for Lululemon, and his comments do not reflect company views or beliefs.”“Chip has not been involved with the company since his resignation from the board in 2015 and we are a very different company today,” the rep said.