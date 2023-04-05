Lynx Air will recognize its first birthday by holding a contest for Canadians to receive free flights for one year.
“Lynx Air’s first year of flying has been an incredible journey, and we are very grateful to the 620,000 passengers who have chosen to fly Lynx over the last 12 months,” said Lynx CEO and President Merren McArthur in a Tuesday press release.
“I would also like to congratulate and thank the entire Lynx Air team for their unwavering commitment to ensuring our passengers arrive at their destination safely.”
Lynx took to the skies about a year ago with its first flight from Calgary to Vancouver.
The release said two grand prize winners will each win one round trip per month for 12 months to fly anywhere on its North American network. It said five additional winners will receive one return flight to anywhere on its network.
The contest runs from Tuesday until April 11 at 8 p.m. Winners will be drawn on April 12 and contacted via email.
After launching one year ago, Lynx expanded its fleet to six new Boeing 737 aircrafts and rolled out a domestic network with 10 destinations across Canada. The release said it plans to grow its fleet with 10 aircrafts in 2023 and announced Montreal and Fredericton would be joining its domestic network in June.
It went on to say by summer 2023, it will be operating more than 250 flights per week across North America, which equates to more than 45,000 seats. Its growth plans will continue into 2024 and beyond, with commitments in place for 36 more Boeing 737 aircrafts, taking the fleet to 46 by 2028.
People can visit FlyLynx.com or go to its Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to apply for the contest.
“Despite the challenges faced by the airline industry over the last year, I am proud to share that Lynx Air has had the lowest cancellation rate in Canada since launch,” said McArthur.
Porter Airlines celebrated opening up new routes to Canadian cities by having flights with $1 fares in January.
