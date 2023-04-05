Lynx Air

Lynx will be flying their fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircrafts to Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix this winter. 

 Courtesy CNW Group/Lynx Air

Lynx Air will recognize its first birthday by holding a contest for Canadians to receive free flights for one year.

“Lynx Air’s first year of flying has been an incredible journey, and we are very grateful to the 620,000 passengers who have chosen to fly Lynx over the last 12 months,” said Lynx CEO and President Merren McArthur in a Tuesday press release.

