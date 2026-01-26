MacKinnon calls on Conservatives to fast-track affordability and crime bills

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon called on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to cooperate with the Liberal government on key affordability, economic and justice legislation.Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, MacKinnon said Poilievre had described the prime minister’s Davos address as “well crafted and eloquently delivered” and expressed a willingness to work with the government to “turn these words into action.”“Now he has an opportunity to do just that,” MacKinnon said, urging Conservatives to collaborate in the House of Commons during what he described as a challenging period for Canadians..MacKinnon outlined several legislative priorities he said should be advanced quickly with Conservative support. These included a bill providing immediate grocery relief, new affordability measures announced by the prime minister earlier in the day, and the government’s budget implementation legislation, referred to as the Carney plan.He called on Poilievre to commit to a “reasonable timeline” for debate and passage of the budget bill, which the government says is intended to grow the economy, expand market access and secure up to $1 trillion in new investment.MacKinnon also urged Conservative senators not to delay Bill C-4, which would provide an income tax cut, a GST housing rebate, and formally eliminate the consumer carbon tax. He accused Conservatives of previously slowing the bill’s progress in Parliament..In addition, MacKinnon pressed Poilievre to support justice legislation currently before the House and its committees, including Bills C-14 and C-16, which address bail reform, extortion, child exploitation and lawful access for police. He also called for swift passage of Bill C-12, aimed at border security and immigration system reforms.“These are all issues that Conservatives themselves have called for,” MacKinnon said, adding that the government is prepared to extend House sitting hours if necessary to pass legislation.MacKinnon said Canadians are increasingly anxious about the cost of living, job security, public safety and economic uncertainty amid shifting global trade relationships..He pointed to the prime minister’s Davos speech as outlining a “principled and pragmatic” response to global instability. MacKinnon said the government’s agenda includes income tax cuts, changes to capital gains and business investment taxation, removal of federal interprovincial trade barriers, increased defence spending, and diversification of trade relationships.He cited recent defence and trade agreements with the European Union and other partners, as well as new strategic partnerships with China and Qatar, and ongoing negotiations with India, ASEAN countries, Thailand and the Philippines.