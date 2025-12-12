News

MacKinnon says “there are more” Conservative MPs considering crossing the floor

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon on his way to a cabinet meeting speaking to reporters
Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon on his way to a cabinet meeting speaking to reportersScreenshot: CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative Party
House Of Commons
Liberal Party
Canadian Politics
Pierre Poilievre
Mark Carney
Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon
Michael Ma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news