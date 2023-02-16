Tiff Macklem

Bank of Canada governor, Tiff Macklem reiterated to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Thursday his pause in raising the bank’s prime rate should not be considered set in stone.

“In January, we raised our policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%. We also said that we expect to hold the policy rate at the current level while we assess the impact of eight consecutive interest rate increases since March 2022,” said Macklem. “This is a conditional pause — it is conditional on economic developments evolving broadly in line with our forecast.”

(6) comments

JimT2472
JimT2472

"overheated economy". What a clown.

FedUpEasterner
FedUpEasterner

“With inflation above 6%, we are still a long way from the 2% target. But inflation is turning the corner. Monetary policy is working.” Doesn't Economics 101 teach that inflation is caused by government overspending. No wonder Pierre P wants to fire this guy.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The director of the movie being played calls the shots, when things look 'right' he'll call this scene a wrap. (:

PersonOne
PersonOne

We are not poor enough yet to suit Macklem, we still have jobs and are still not going under. I knew those high employment numbers would cause them to keep on with the interest rates. They wont stop until the economy shows negative or very minimal growth. Keep in mind folks.... who did this to us. Who printed money to save us from Covid. Who bought more vaccines that we could use in years. Who put up the carbon tax so that all prices had to rise..... knowing full well it would cause inflation, and that the BOC would have to control it via interest rates. And who enabled it by supporting the minority Government.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

I agree!

MLC
MLC

The key point being who supported.....aside from the increasingly monumentally subsidized msm/legacy media fulfilling its role as a PR (Ministry of Information/Truth) section of the Liberal/subNDP government, the voters are responsible for the current situation. It is guaranteed that if a Liberal or NDP tie was put on a toy store doll a substantial section of the eligible public would vote for it. Therein lies the true meaning of the Greek term 'tragedy'.

