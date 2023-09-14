Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

A Maclean’s article alleges Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could spark a national crisis by keeping her “rebellious rural base happy.”

The The Unsteady Reign of Danielle Smith penned by Luc Rinaldi, starts with “a sunny Saturday morning this past April” during the election when Smith sent out election volunteers to canvass Calgary suburbs at the doors. It said Smith “unfailingly” pledged “to defy Justin Trudeau's edicts to decrease fossil-fuel emissions” and “pitched a roguishly romantic vision of Alberta.”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(76) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

At some point Poilievre will end the 2 bil a year funding Ottawa spends to keep the Liberal propaganda afloat. Once this happens outlets like Macleans will be bankrupt. Mean while we just keep educating the public that msm is corrupt to the core. TV new, radio news, news papers (Post media) are all corrupted by the money they get from Ottawa.

Des Zacharias
Des Zacharias

You assume people actually read this a**wipe

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

This will be the 1st of many attacks by the MSM against Smith. The liberals want their money's worth from the subsidies.

leeeddy
leeeddy

He and the magazine are just extensions of the Liberal Party. Very scared of losing their subsidies.

Typical liberal, instead of coming up with solutions, they are attacking and promoting fear.

All this proves are the Liberals are backed into a corner.

Janalou
Janalou

Well, it looks like the Liberals are really running scared. We are so proud of what she is doing, first time we have had a Premier who has our best interests at heart in a long time. Go Danielle!!

suncemesec
suncemesec

Don't worry nobody reads that bullshit journal.

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

The flak is heaviest when you’re over the target.

Let’s continue to bomb those loser leftists, right into oblivion.

I want nothing less than total defeat and surrender from Ottawa.

tim2
tim2



Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Hopefully the Libtards will continue to vax and boost their offspring.

dgc
dgc

Alot of people responding BUT...who cares what Libtards think?!

tim2
tim2



Taz
Taz

Macleans just exposed themselves as stupid leftest losers and should be boycotted permanently.

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Macleans……good for lining hamster cages, nothing more!

Robadam
Robadam

I like the sound of President Smith in our newly created Republic of Alberta. Let's get some constitutional rights without ANY wiggle room for a future tyrannical government!

tim2
tim2



Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"fed-bashing libertarian" Guilty as charged sir!

tim2
tim2



Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

“something changed,” Yes something did indeed change. Premier Smith decided that she would keep her promises to the Party and Albertans to respect their wishes and implement those wishes to the best of her ability. This entire article is an excerise in willfull blindness. I for one am looking forward to the coming "Constitutional Crisis" because it needs to happen. The Canadian government are bullies and they need to be confronted. The sooner things come to a head the sooner we can settle all these outstanding issues that have been piling up for the last 100 years. Western Canada is not a doormat and Mcleans just can't seem to understand that the bullying is coming to an end.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

👏👏👍Exactly, very well said

tim2
tim2

I will be very glad to be gone from this sham of a country Trudeau & that terrorist Singh has made it.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Rinaldi's a bicycle riding Toronto pinko who's opinion isn't worth a pinch of coon s*hit in a blizzard...

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"scandal-prone" Kind of like that one time Rachal Notley threatened to send government goons door to door to intimidate the unvaccinated. Kind of like that scandal?

tim2
tim2

Yes kind of like that scandal! This hack isn't a journalist. It's a blatant smear piece! Good thing it doesn't matter. It's just the typical eastern elite b.s. Rhetoric you would expect from those entitled lazy mouth pieces.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Safe reliable oil and gas to provide the necessary energy to fuel our industrial modern economy is an "out there idea". 😂🤣😂🤣😂

Caro
Caro



BG Manning
BG Manning

Luc Rinaldi - go pound sand.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

What's a "Macleans"?

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

PSAF filled toilet paper.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Macleans has lost all credibility. A globalist scumbag rag paper.

suncemesec
suncemesec

Exactly!

tim2
tim2

It is now for sure!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Who is Luc Rinaldi? I mean who is Luc Rinaldi to criticize the duly elected premier of Alberta? But, also, who the hell is Luc Rinaldi, a name that nobody knows. Well, a quick Google search will answer that question. Luc Rinaldi is nobody! Luc Rinaldi writes “freelance” (apparently nobody wants Luc Rinaldi on their payroll) articles for left-wing publications from time-to-time. Luc Rinaldi gets occasional notice by incorporating the names of people who make a difference in this world in the rambling diatribes that occasionally get published. Thanks to Justin Trudeau’s $600 billion dollar fund to support the likes of Luc Rinaldi you will continue to have access to this swill. Otherwise, Luc Rinaldi would be serving burgers and fries at some fast food drive-up window (with my apologies to the far more intelligent McDonalds employees whom I inadvertently dissed).

What on earth is happening
What on earth is happening

Maclean's recently did another hit on Smith under cover of a puff piece on Calgary mayor Gondek. I know because I read it while killing time in Costco. No one buys those rags.

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Honestly, if you focus on signal not noise. It's a good one. Trudeau's globalist empire is scared of her, they even complain that she inspired so many conservative leaders all over the country to rebel against Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Grinder

Growing strain of anti-federalism?, How about a growing disdain for how many numerous acts and decisions made by this government have driven the population to no longer trust them or see any representation of doing everything narcissistically and for self interest instead of for the good of the citizens?

Report Add Reply
D&J

If you wrote that on X, you would probably get slammed..hard.

Report Add Reply
guest310

MSM having trouble with success. Actually when MSM writes such articles they actually make themselves look and sound foolish.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta

Didn’t even know Mcleans was still around, don’t care what they say, their 2 subscribers that are left are idiots anyway.

Report Add Reply
Jablonski

This is the first time I’ve read a Mcleans article in 40 years.

Report Add Reply
nakai95

I love it when the left wing MSM from the Center of the Universe give political advice to Albertans. Three points Luc:

1. You sound more like a troll than a journalist.

2. Most Albertans don't give a rat's a$$ what TO or the MSM think.

3. The Alberta election was last May, next time you do a smear job maybe try to get it out before the election.

Caro
Caro



Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I wish DS was half the crazy right winger the MSM desperately tries to portray her as.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I agree wholeheartedly. I was bitterly disappointed that we never saw the "hidden agenda" that Harper supposedly had. Lets hope DS just wants to take on one challenge at a time.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Luc Rinald is obviously a far-left moron writing for McLeans Magazine now an online shadow of it's former self.

Obviously he missed when the New York Times asked the Aszov Batalion in Ukraine to remove their Swastikas from their Uniforms before they photographed them.

If you are writing for McLeans your next stop is the Vancouver Tyee . . .

Slightly Annoyed
Slightly Annoyed

Macleans is only one step below the National Enquirer in journalistic integrity.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Must be time for the annual msm sycophant grants to be awarded again. The animals are lining up at the trough for their handouts. CBC first and the rest have to fight for the scraps.

Chris49
Chris49

Good one Freedom 4me. Perfect depiction

Afreewest
Afreewest

How many millions has Macleans taken from the government? More leftist laurentian elite drivel that the sheep in the GTA lap up. Meanwhile their lord and savior jt gets a free pass to act like a moron.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Luc Rinaldi also writes for the left wing rag, The Walrus. He has also done a hit piece on ant-vaxers and Jordan Peterson. Rinaldi is the usual drive by legacy media and left wing communist leaning writer who believes what he is peddling is the truth. In reality his shilling is nothing more than communist propaganda.

YYC 007
YYC 007

This Rinaldi has the IQ of a bedbug; saying Smith denies the existence of residential school graves.

Has there been one single shred of evidence shown??? No.

Report Add Reply
Dan.Mackie

Shame on you, insulting bedbugs!!

Report Add Reply
YYC 007

The Macleans article was obviously written by a liberal financed woketard. The only question I have is what are the author’s pronouns?

Report Add Reply
guest1019

Here we go, the centre-right are a fringe minority but the far left are good for the country. At least she has a spine unlike Doug Ford here in Ontario.

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd

Macleans hasn't been worth reading for over a decade, since it turned left and went woke.

Report Add Reply
ghess

That is certainly true. They didn't need Turdeau's tax money to buy them off, they were already there.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo

I would cut off a finger for real before voting ndp commies.

Report Add Reply
Julia

I agree , it is only the ones who don’t know what they stand for that would vote for them

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free

I find it amusing that the left wing media gets a smaller audience every day, but that doesn't stop them from calling the rest of us "fringe". I wear that badge with smug satisfaction.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007

I laughed out loud reading your comment. Same here. High 5. Lol

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard

On target Strong&Free!

Report Add Reply
Alberta1234

Everything a political hit article comes from Canada's media, I'm donating money to her.

Report Add Reply
Julia

I agree!

Report Add Reply
Woody07

This is just a rehash of old CBC editorials. Is that the best Macleans can do?

Report Add Reply
Julia

Yep that is the best they can do because they are a leftist magazine!!!!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp

Rebellious rural base👋

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall

MSM in Canada should be considered a Trudeau funded terrorist organization

Report Add Reply
Julia

I agree with you. They are as bad here as they are in the USA!

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011

I wonder how much the PMOs office paid for this article.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19

More paid legacy media propaganda...it ALL needs to be taken down...

Report Add Reply
Ian Chappell

Yep...the Liberals are worried.....Was this at the request of Katie T.?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne

I did not see anything in Rinaldi's article that is defamatory. We are very happy with Smith, so what if she is a 'firebrand' it is necessary in these times to have a strong minded leader. People voted her in, and there is a reason for that.

The article is foolish bla bla bla.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
the MacLeans article, not the WSO article [beam][beam][beam]

Report Add Reply
Julia
Yes 👍🏻

Report Add Reply
oulananj
Good news, it means she is doing everything right

Report Add Reply
Julia
Haha right on!!

Report Add Reply
ljstd007


