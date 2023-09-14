A Maclean’s article alleges Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could spark a national crisis by keeping her “rebellious rural base happy.”
The The Unsteady Reign of Danielle Smith penned by Luc Rinaldi, starts with “a sunny Saturday morning this past April” during the election when Smith sent out election volunteers to canvass Calgary suburbs at the doors. It said Smith “unfailingly” pledged “to defy Justin Trudeau's edicts to decrease fossil-fuel emissions” and “pitched a roguishly romantic vision of Alberta.”
Rinaldi alleged “that morning was especially deflating” as “in ridings that had gone blue for decades, voter after voter confessed the unthinkable: they might defect to the NDP” — all because of Smith.
“Smith is the most polarizing politician in Alberta — and arguably in Canada, thanks largely to her inability to keep her foot out of her mouth and her susceptibility to some truly out-there ideas,” Rinaldi wrote.
These ideas, Rinaldi alleged, included private health care and denying the existence of mass graves around residential schools.
“Last March, on a right-wing social-media platform called Locals.com, she trumpeted the fiction — embraced by QAnon—that Russia invaded Ukraine to fight neo-Nazis and shut down US-funded bioweapons labs.”
The article also complained Smith was like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis because she “can’t quit COVID” and had been “spreading misinformation” about the virus, asking her justice minister to drop charges against Pastor Artur Pawlowski and defending the unvaccinated as the most discriminated-against group that I’ve ever witnessed.”
The article said the “insurgent far-right group called Take Back Alberta” had given Smith the United Conservative Party leadership, which “inspired queasiness among moderates.”
Also, former Progressive Conservative MLAs had denounced Smith to endorse the NDP, as the “scandal-prone Smith did not seem to be the steadying hand the province needed.”
“At first, the party tried to offer up a gentler version of Smith: the folksy everywoman. And it’s true that Smith’s personal life is exceedingly vanilla,” Rinaldi wrote.
“When the everywoman angle didn’t take, Smith’s team adopted a more cynical argument: vote for the party, not the leader. Don’t worry about Danielle, her colleagues told apprehensive voters. She’ll be gone in no time.”
On May 29, voters “held their noses” and elected Smith “with a smaller majority than any conservative government in decades.”
Yet, this did not stop the author from seeing ominous clouds.
“Now Albertans are trying to figure out which Danielle Smith they’re going to get."
"Will it be the poised, palatable, plain-spoken leader? The paranoid populist who spouts disinformation online? The Alberta sovereigntist who has all but promised to provoke a constitutional crisis to win concessions from Ottawa?"
"And what of those extremist forces that helped propel her to power — how much, exactly, is she indebted to them? Smith’s mandate may be temporary, but whatever chaos that follows will shape Alberta, and Canada, for years to come.”
Smith’s mentors were Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, Preston Manning, and Ayn Rand the article explained.
Former premier Peter Lougheed also taught her in a class with future Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi and future Liberal strategist Kevin Bosch. Bosch remembered her as “warm, friendly and extremely smart.”
The article said “Nenshi often wonders what happened to that version of Smith” before “her metamorphosis from affable bookworm to pugnacious firebrand.”
They have no conclusions, except to say “something changed,” probably when she became president of the campus Progressive Conservatives. At the time, classmates such as her first husband Sean McKinsey and future MPs Rob Anders and Ezra Levant, were in the Reform movement and “badgered her to the right.”
Her “true conversion,” it was said, came when Tom Flanagan taught her in a Calgary school of social conservatives with “a deep wariness of the federal government.”
Smith “soaked up the School’s philosophies, adopting them as foundational pieces of her own persona,” the article explained.
She interned at the Fraser Institute and went to the Leadership Institute, “a bootcamp in Virginia that trains young conservatives on how to get elected, pass policy, take over school boards and infiltrate newsrooms.”
From then on, the article states, “her new ideology was fully formed. She was no longer a soft-spoken moderate but a fed-bashing libertarian, immersed in a world of hardline reformers and Western populists.”
The article included smears made in private messages in 1999 when Smith was on a contentious Calgary public school board. Smith’s opponents on the board said she had “crappy hair” and was a “slow learner.” Alberta education minister Lyle Oberg fired them all.
Smith joined the Calgary Herald as a columnist. There, some staffers had called her “Trash Can Dani” for her school board representation.
Later, she became leader of the Wildrose Party. The author said they forfeited forming government because “the crackpot wing of the party re-emerged in very public fashion.”
This portion, the author said, had “vehement homophobia” and the party “was really a bunch of racists and rednecks.”
With Smith back in power, the author said Smith’s “rebellious spirit is spreading” to Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, as “Smith is fast becoming the de facto figurehead of a growing strain of anti-federalism.”
Rinaldi’s final warning was that “Poilievre is Smith’s federal parallel. Like Smith, he owes his leadership in part to the cohort of Canadians who wave ‘F___ Trudeau’ flags on highway overpasses. Both must walk a razor-thin line between mainstream and fringe factions of Canadian conservatism.”
(76) comments
At some point Poilievre will end the 2 bil a year funding Ottawa spends to keep the Liberal propaganda afloat. Once this happens outlets like Macleans will be bankrupt. Mean while we just keep educating the public that msm is corrupt to the core. TV new, radio news, news papers (Post media) are all corrupted by the money they get from Ottawa.
You assume people actually read this a**wipe
This will be the 1st of many attacks by the MSM against Smith. The liberals want their money's worth from the subsidies.
He and the magazine are just extensions of the Liberal Party. Very scared of losing their subsidies.
Typical liberal, instead of coming up with solutions, they are attacking and promoting fear.
All this proves are the Liberals are backed into a corner.
Well, it looks like the Liberals are really running scared. We are so proud of what she is doing, first time we have had a Premier who has our best interests at heart in a long time. Go Danielle!!
Don't worry nobody reads that bullshit journal.
The flak is heaviest when you’re over the target.
Let’s continue to bomb those loser leftists, right into oblivion.
I want nothing less than total defeat and surrender from Ottawa.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Hopefully the Libtards will continue to vax and boost their offspring.
Alot of people responding BUT...who cares what Libtards think?!
[thumbup]
Macleans just exposed themselves as stupid leftest losers and should be boycotted permanently.
Macleans……good for lining hamster cages, nothing more!
I like the sound of President Smith in our newly created Republic of Alberta. Let's get some constitutional rights without ANY wiggle room for a future tyrannical government!
[thumbup]
"fed-bashing libertarian" Guilty as charged sir!
[thumbup]
“something changed,” Yes something did indeed change. Premier Smith decided that she would keep her promises to the Party and Albertans to respect their wishes and implement those wishes to the best of her ability. This entire article is an excerise in willfull blindness. I for one am looking forward to the coming "Constitutional Crisis" because it needs to happen. The Canadian government are bullies and they need to be confronted. The sooner things come to a head the sooner we can settle all these outstanding issues that have been piling up for the last 100 years. Western Canada is not a doormat and Mcleans just can't seem to understand that the bullying is coming to an end.
👏👏👍Exactly, very well said
I will be very glad to be gone from this sham of a country Trudeau & that terrorist Singh has made it.
Rinaldi's a bicycle riding Toronto pinko who's opinion isn't worth a pinch of coon s*hit in a blizzard...
"scandal-prone" Kind of like that one time Rachal Notley threatened to send government goons door to door to intimidate the unvaccinated. Kind of like that scandal?
Yes kind of like that scandal! This hack isn't a journalist. It's a blatant smear piece! Good thing it doesn't matter. It's just the typical eastern elite b.s. Rhetoric you would expect from those entitled lazy mouth pieces.
Safe reliable oil and gas to provide the necessary energy to fuel our industrial modern economy is an "out there idea". 😂🤣😂🤣😂
[thumbup]
Luc Rinaldi - go pound sand.
What's a "Macleans"?
PSAF filled toilet paper.
Macleans has lost all credibility. A globalist scumbag rag paper.
Exactly!
It is now for sure!
Who is Luc Rinaldi? I mean who is Luc Rinaldi to criticize the duly elected premier of Alberta? But, also, who the hell is Luc Rinaldi, a name that nobody knows. Well, a quick Google search will answer that question. Luc Rinaldi is nobody! Luc Rinaldi writes “freelance” (apparently nobody wants Luc Rinaldi on their payroll) articles for left-wing publications from time-to-time. Luc Rinaldi gets occasional notice by incorporating the names of people who make a difference in this world in the rambling diatribes that occasionally get published. Thanks to Justin Trudeau’s $600 billion dollar fund to support the likes of Luc Rinaldi you will continue to have access to this swill. Otherwise, Luc Rinaldi would be serving burgers and fries at some fast food drive-up window (with my apologies to the far more intelligent McDonalds employees whom I inadvertently dissed).
Maclean's recently did another hit on Smith under cover of a puff piece on Calgary mayor Gondek. I know because I read it while killing time in Costco. No one buys those rags.
The article was so ridiculous, accusing Smith of being a climate change wild fire denier (the arsonists) among many other things. The writer and Gondek went to town on her. LOL
Honestly, if you focus on signal not noise. It's a good one. Trudeau's globalist empire is scared of her, they even complain that she inspired so many conservative leaders all over the country to rebel against Trudeau.
Growing strain of anti-federalism?, How about a growing disdain for how many numerous acts and decisions made by this government have driven the population to no longer trust them or see any representation of doing everything narcissistically and for self interest instead of for the good of the citizens?
If you wrote that on X, you would probably get slammed..hard.
MSM having trouble with success. Actually when MSM writes such articles they actually make themselves look and sound foolish.
Didn’t even know Mcleans was still around, don’t care what they say, their 2 subscribers that are left are idiots anyway.
This is the first time I’ve read a Mcleans article in 40 years.
I love it when the left wing MSM from the Center of the Universe give political advice to Albertans. Three points Luc:
1. You sound more like a troll than a journalist.
2. Most Albertans don't give a rat's a$$ what TO or the MSM think.
3. The Alberta election was last May, next time you do a smear job maybe try to get it out before the election.
[thumbup]
I wish DS was half the crazy right winger the MSM desperately tries to portray her as.
I agree wholeheartedly. I was bitterly disappointed that we never saw the "hidden agenda" that Harper supposedly had. Lets hope DS just wants to take on one challenge at a time.
Luc Rinald is obviously a far-left moron writing for McLeans Magazine now an online shadow of it's former self.
Obviously he missed when the New York Times asked the Aszov Batalion in Ukraine to remove their Swastikas from their Uniforms before they photographed them.
If you are writing for McLeans your next stop is the Vancouver Tyee . . .
Macleans is only one step below the National Enquirer in journalistic integrity.
Must be time for the annual msm sycophant grants to be awarded again. The animals are lining up at the trough for their handouts. CBC first and the rest have to fight for the scraps.
Good one Freedom 4me. Perfect depiction
How many millions has Macleans taken from the government? More leftist laurentian elite drivel that the sheep in the GTA lap up. Meanwhile their lord and savior jt gets a free pass to act like a moron.
Luc Rinaldi also writes for the left wing rag, The Walrus. He has also done a hit piece on ant-vaxers and Jordan Peterson. Rinaldi is the usual drive by legacy media and left wing communist leaning writer who believes what he is peddling is the truth. In reality his shilling is nothing more than communist propaganda.
This Rinaldi has the IQ of a bedbug; saying Smith denies the existence of residential school graves.
Has there been one single shred of evidence shown??? No.
Shame on you, insulting bedbugs!!
The Macleans article was obviously written by a liberal financed woketard. The only question I have is what are the author’s pronouns?
Here we go, the centre-right are a fringe minority but the far left are good for the country. At least she has a spine unlike Doug Ford here in Ontario.
Macleans hasn't been worth reading for over a decade, since it turned left and went woke.
That is certainly true. They didn't need Turdeau's tax money to buy them off, they were already there.
I would cut off a finger for real before voting ndp commies.
I agree , it is only the ones who don’t know what they stand for that would vote for them
I find it amusing that the left wing media gets a smaller audience every day, but that doesn't stop them from calling the rest of us "fringe". I wear that badge with smug satisfaction.
I laughed out loud reading your comment. Same here. High 5. Lol
On target Strong&Free!
Everything a political hit article comes from Canada's media, I'm donating money to her.
I agree!
This is just a rehash of old CBC editorials. Is that the best Macleans can do?
Yep that is the best they can do because they are a leftist magazine!!!!
Rebellious rural base👋
MSM in Canada should be considered a Trudeau funded terrorist organization
I agree with you. They are as bad here as they are in the USA!
I wonder how much the PMOs office paid for this article.
More paid legacy media propaganda...it ALL needs to be taken down...
Yep...the Liberals are worried.....Was this at the request of Katie T.?
I did not see anything in Rinaldi's article that is defamatory. We are very happy with Smith, so what if she is a 'firebrand' it is necessary in these times to have a strong minded leader. People voted her in, and there is a reason for that.
The article is foolish bla bla bla.
the MacLeans article, not the WSO article [beam][beam][beam]
Yes 👍🏻
Good news, it means she is doing everything right
Haha right on!!
👍👍👍
