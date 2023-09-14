Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

A Maclean’s article alleges Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could spark a national crisis by keeping her “rebellious rural base happy.”

The The Unsteady Reign of Danielle Smith penned by Luc Rinaldi, starts with “a sunny Saturday morning this past April” during the election when Smith sent out election volunteers to canvass Calgary suburbs at the doors. It said Smith “unfailingly” pledged “to defy Justin Trudeau's edicts to decrease fossil-fuel emissions” and “pitched a roguishly romantic vision of Alberta.”

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

I would cut off a finger for real before voting ndp commies.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I find it amusing that the left wing media gets a smaller audience every day, but that doesn't stop them from calling the rest of us "fringe". I wear that badge with smug satisfaction.

Report Add Reply
Alberta1234
Alberta1234

Everything a political hit article comes from Canada's media, I'm donating money to her.

Report Add Reply
Woody07
Woody07

This is just a rehash of old CBC editorials. Is that the best Macleans can do?

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Rebellious rural base👋

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

MSM in Canada should be considered a Trudeau funded terrorist organization

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

More paid legacy media propaganda...it ALL needs to be taken down...

Report Add Reply
Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

Yep...the Liberals are worried.....Was this at the request of Katie T.?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I did not see anything in Rinaldi's article that is defamatory. We are very happy with Smith, so what if she is a 'firebrand' it is necessary in these times to have a strong minded leader. People voted her in, and there is a reason for that.

The article is foolish bla bla bla.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

the MacLeans article, not the WSO article [beam][beam][beam]

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Good news, it means she is doing everything right

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.