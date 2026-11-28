In February, Alberta expected to lose $9.4 billion this year. This week, Finance Minister Jason Nixon told us we will finish with an $8.5-billion surplus instead. That is an $18-billion swing in nine months, and nothing the government did caused it. A war did.The second-quarter update says the budget was built on oil at US$60.50 a barrel. The government now figures US$83.50, thanks to Trump denying Iran nuclear weapons and the resulting mess around the Strait of Hormuz.Alberta’s resource revenue is headed for almost $29 billion, which beats the old record of $25 billion set in 2022-23. Every extra dollar on a barrel puts another $680 million in the treasury. Nobody in Edmonton drilled a well or cut a cost to earn that. Nixon himself warns against "treating a sudden increase in resource revenue as permanent." Fair enough, Minister. Then I call on you not to spend it as if it were permanent.This is the exact point I made in my piece asking how conservative Danielle Smith really is. Back in August, the surplus was $2 billion, and I said a real conservative government would use a windfall like that to pay down debt and cut spending. It is now four times larger. The question hasn't changed, and neither has the premier's answer.Look at what she has done with the good times. Spending is still going up, to $84.7 billion this year. Government compensation has climbed from $31.1 billion to a projected $38 billion in four years, and Statistics Canada counted more than 40,000 added provincial government jobs between 2022 and 2024. A government that grows like that in good times will not shrink in bad ones. It will just borrow more.And it is borrowing. Even with this surplus, taxpayer-supported debt is forecast to hit $90.6 billion by March 31, up $4.6 billion from a year earlier. Read that twice. We are on track for a surplus this big and the debt still goes up. When a reporter asked Nixon about it, the best he offered was that we can "continue to borrow less." Borrow less. With a surplus.Now the part that should make every Albertan's blood boil: the interest. Budget 2026 put debt servicing at $3.4 billion this year. The update trimmed that by $224 million because the province needs to borrow less, which leaves it at roughly $3.2 billion by my math. That is about $265 million a month, or close to $9 million a day, handed to bondholders before a single dollar reaches a school, a hospital or a road.So what is the plan for the windfall? The update frees up $3.9 billion in surplus cash. By the government's own split, about $1.9 billion goes to the Heritage Fund and the other $1.9 billion goes to something called the Alberta Fund, which can pay down debt, top up Heritage or cover one-time projects. That $3.9 billion is more than a full year of interest on the whole debt. Nixon says roads come first. Roads are fine. I drive on them too. But "one-time spending" is how windfalls in this province have a way of disappearing, while the debt stays right where it is. Or grows.Here is the simple version. If you owed a bank $90,000 at interest and your boss handed you a $4,000 bonus, you would not park it in a savings account and buy a new truck. You would knock it off the loan, because every dollar you pay off stops costing you interest forever. The province should do what any sensible household does. Pay down the debt.That is what conservatism used to mean in Alberta: save when times are good, pay what you owe, and don't count on oil staying at $83. The price can drop as fast as it rose. Between July and September, it swung from US$106 to US$68.50. If the war ends tomorrow, the surplus goes with it, but the interest bill stays.So here is my ask of Premier Smith, Minister Nixon and this UCP government. Take the $3.9 billion and put it on the debt. Then hold the line on spending, and show us a plan that brings that $90.6 billion down. Do it now, while someone else's war is paying for it. Her supporters say the alternative is Naheed Nenshi, and I know that line. That is a reason to behave better, not an excuse to behave the same.Govern like a Conservative, Premier: reduce your spending and pay down the debt.