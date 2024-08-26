Macron says Telegram CEO’s arrest in France is ‘in no way political’ as France extends Pavel Durov’s detention

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday denied politics played any role in the arrest of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov over allegedly failing to cooperate with an inquiry. Russian-born Durov, who holds both French and United Arab Emirates citizenship, was arrested at Le Bourget airport in Paris Saturday night for allegedly failing to cooperate with a national inquiry into cyber and financial crimes on the platform. The 39-year-old CEO was “being passive” about potential crimes committed on the app, a French spokesperson told Reuters. The arrest has been slammed as an attack on free speech by several prominent tech figures, including Elon Musk and Edward Snowden. Macron said he has “seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov” and insisted the matter was a judicial one and has nothing to do with politics. “France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so,” wrote Macron on Twitter (“X”).“In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights. It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law.”“The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.” .Telegram said its CEO “has nothing to hide” and it’s “absurd” to hold a platform’s owner responsible for what is said on that platform. "Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," said Telegram in a statement, per Reuters. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.""We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all." .Investigative officials on Sunday extended Durov’s detention for additional questioning, according to Le Monde. Authorities are allowed to hold him up to 96 hours under French law — the judge then decides whether he will be released or if charges will be filed and he will remain in custody, per Franceinfo. .Russian media reported the Russian embassy in Paris requested access to Durov but was denied. French officials were "refusing to cooperate,” said the embassy in a statement according to Ria Novosti news outlet. "We immediately asked French authorities to explain the reasons for this detention and demanded that his rights be protected and that consular access be granted. Up to now, the French side is refusing to cooperate on this question," the embassy said. .Politico reported the inquiry is investigating Telegram communications involving accusations of fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime, terrorism promotion and cyber-bullying. The Globe and Mail said the arrest was made after a warrant was issued by France’s special unit that investigates crimes against minors, including online sexual exploitation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday told reporters the accusations against Durov remain ambiguous. "We do not yet know what exactly Durov is accused of," said Peskov, per Reuters. "With what exactly are they trying to incriminate Durov? Without (knowing), it would probably be wrong to make any statements," Peskov said.