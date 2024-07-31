Maduro orders arrest of Venezuelan opposition leaders as 11 killed in government unrest

On Tuesday afternoon, the illegitimate government of Nicolás Maduro issued arrest warrants for democratic opposition leader María Corina Machado and presumed election victor Edmundo González.The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, declared that opposition leader María Corina Machado "must go to jail" and demanded the same for the former Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) candidate,"Edmundo is the head of the fascist conspiracy they are trying to impose in Venezuela," Rodríguez railed. Meanwhile, tyrannical dictator Nicolás Maduro said that "justice must come" to them, and claimed Machado is involved in a coup that is attemping to destablize the country of Venezuela, and is back by “US Imperialism”. . Maduro also went on to accuse goverments from all over the world of infereing with the elction, namely those countrys that asked for proof of his elctoral victory, and went on to officaly cut diplomatic ties with some countries, including latín american countries of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay.In a statement, U.S. Congressman Carlos A. Giménez warned: "DO NOT TOUCH MARIA CORINA MACHADO! DON'T EVEN TRY IT!”The Costa Rican government offered political asylum to Machado, González and other officials of the opposition team. “I appreciate the generous hospitality of the Costa Rican government in response to the brutal repression of the Maduro regime against citizens defending the results of the presidential election of July 28. Our priority is the protection of our colleagues.”.In the early hours of Tuesday, a group of masked and unidentified officials abducted Freddy Superlano, Deputy and National Political Coordinator of Voluntad Popular. The party has since received alarming reports that Superlano has been taken to a torture facility, with the clear intention of coercing him into falsly testifying against Machado and her team, providing a pretext for their arrest and imprisonment. Reports indicate that at least 11 Venezuelans have died in the recent wave of protests across the country, along with hundreds of illegal detentions.