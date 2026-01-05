News

Maduro’s Nike tracksuit becomes internet sensation after capture

The Nike tracksuit wore by Nicolas Maduro during his capture by US forces has become an internet sensation.
The Nike tracksuit wore by Nicolas Maduro during his capture by US forces has become an internet sensation. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Twitter
Instagram
Nike
Truth Social
nicolas maduro

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news