Maduro’s Nike tracksuit becomes internet sensation after capture

Hours after his capture, photos of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in a grey Nike tracksuit being escorted by US agents inadvertently became a major advertisement for the American company.A photo shared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social showed Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed aboard the USS Iwo Jima en route to the US, wearing a grey Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit..At the time, Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured on allegations of drug trafficking and were en route to the US.The tracksuit appeared in subsequent videos showing Maduro being escorted by US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents upon reaching American soil..The outfit is now reportedly sold out in larger sizes in several markets, including the US and parts of Europe, though Nike’s website continues to list the Tech Fleece jacket for sale with several sizes still available.Social media platforms such as X and Instagram were flooded with commentary and memes, with one X user asking if Maduro’s capture was “just one big marketing campaign for Nike?”.“Nike just found its most unexpected influencer,” said one commentator..“Americans are rushing to Nike stores and online, scooping up every last drip of that viral tracksuit Maduro was rocking when Trump’s team snatched him up,” said another. .One reviewer on Nike’s official site jokingly gave the tracksuit a glowing review, saying, “10/10 would recommend if getting captured by Delta Force.”“I wore this on-board a helicopter (Black Hawk) to a cruise ship (USS Iwo Jima) and stayed quite warm and comfortable,” the reviewer continued.“I would recommend this to anyone expecting to be in a similar situation to mine.”A second reviewer quipped, "I love this. It's really comfortable for long flights." .Maduro and his wife appeared in Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on Monday morning, pleading not guilty to narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons charges.