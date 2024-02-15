Maggots fall on Delta passengers from overhead compartments

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit Tuesday received a rude surprise as maggots fell all over them from the plane’s overhead compartments. The source was found to be some rotting pieces of fish a passenger had stashed in their carry-on luggage, The Independent reported. The plane abruptly turned around and headed back for Amsterdam. The passengers were obviously not happy about the incident. “Really lovely to be two hours into an eight hour Delta (flight) to Amsterdam and find out there is rotten fish and maggots hitching a ride with us,” a passenger called Kelce wrote on Twitter (“X”). Kelce told the Daily Mail the passenger with the maggot-infested fish was detained, the suitcase designated to be burned and the aircraft taken out of service for a deep-clean — with passengers receiving 8,000 free miles, hotel room compensation and a meal voucher if their travel plans were delayed to the next day. Passengers further decried their experience on a Delta Reddit page. “My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots,” one person wrote. “The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head.” “Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat,” the person said, adding their family had been moved to seats toward the front of the plane. According to the Reddit user, the fish was wrapped in newspaper. “Absolutely gross,” they wrote. “This dude literally messed up the travel situations of hundreds of people.”Someone else complained they had to wait a whole extra day for a new connecting flight on a different airline.