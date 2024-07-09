MAiD deaths up 9% in BC

Newly released statistics from the B.C. government reveal an increasing number of people choosing medically-assisted deaths, a majority having cancer.According to the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Statistical Report 2023, MAiD recipients numbered 2,767 in 2023, up 9% from 2,515 in 2022.Those choosing MAiD in 2023 included 1,346 males and 1,421 females. The average age of a man receiving MAiD was 77 while the average woman was a year older.Percentages by age ranges in years follow.18-45: 1.2%46-55: 3.1%56-64: 8.8%65-70: 11.9%71-75: 15.1%76-80: 16.3%81-85: 14.1%86-90: 14.1%91+: 15.5%Recipients had the following conditions.Cancer: 57.2%Cardiovascular condition: 20.0%Neruological condition: 14.6%Organ failure: 7.4%Respiratory disease: 12.7%Other condition / co-morbidity : 32.9%The report also documented the types of cancer suffered by 1,584 MAiD recipients.Breast: 7.9%Colorectal: 10.5%Hematologic: 7.3%Lung: 18.5%Ovarian: 3.7%Pancreas: 8.8%Prostate: 8.6%Other cancer: 38.2%Cardiovascular conditions of 554 people were also documented.Atrial fibrillation: 28.2%Congestive heart failure: 53.8%Vasculopathy: 14.4%Other cardiovascular condition: 36.5%.The 404 people with neurological conditions suffered as follows.Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: 16.3%Dementia: 21.8%Multiple Sclerosis: 5.9%Parkinson's Disease: 22.5%Other neurological condition: 39.9%Of 302 people with respiratory diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was most common (75.6%), followed by pulmonary fibrosis (15.9%) and other respiratory diseases (13.6%).The 205 people with organ failure who received MAiD primarily had kidney problems (81.0%), followed by liver (18.0%) and other organ issues (6.3%).Frailty (60.5%) was the primary category among other conditions or comorbidities, followed by chronic pain (24.8%), diabetes (9.8%), and autoimmune conditions (2.4%). Also 52.1% were listed under "other comorbidities." These included mental disorders that weren't neurocognitive or neurodevelopmental conditions.Most of the time a physician administered MAiD (2,280 / 82.4%), but a nurse practitioner did 487 times (17.6%). Most of the doctors were family physicians.Locations where MAiD was administered varied greatly.Private residence: 40.2%Hospital (excluding palliative care beds): 26.9%Hospice: 12.9%Palliative care facility: 8.9%Community care facility: 4.6%Residential care facility: 3.1%Medical clinic or ambulance: 0.8%Other location: 2.6%.By health authority, these numbered 589 in Fraser Health, 635 in Interior Health, 866 in Island Health, 125 in Northern Health, and 552 in Vancouver Coastal Health.In a blog post, Alex Schadenberg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition found the high numbers and wide variety of conditions "concerning.""Canada's MAiD law does not require that a person be terminally ill. Diabetes, frailty chronic pain and autoimmune conditions are usually chronic and not terminal conditions," he said.