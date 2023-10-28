Maine mass shooter dead from self-inflicted gunshot

Maine mass shooter Robert Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday.Card killed 18 people and injured 13 on Wednesday at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine.On Friday, near the Androscoggin River in the Lisbon Falls area, which is about 16 kilometres away from Lewiston, State Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck told the media that Card was found dead.Maine Governor Janet Mills said she is “breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Card is no longer a threat to anyone.”“Now is a time to heal,” Mills told the media at the news conference. “Tonight, the city of Lewiston and the state of Maine begin to move forward on a long road to healing.”Card's body was discovered near a recycling centre where he had been recently fired from his job.Earlier this week, the police discovered Card's vehicle near a boat launch in the Lisbon area following the mass shooting.The exact time of Card's death is still under investigation, as mentioned by Sauschuck, and the authorities have not disclosed a motive behind the shooting.Authorities plan to provide additional information on Saturday morning regarding Card and the ongoing investigation.Finding Card's body marks the conclusion of a two-day search that involved hundreds of police officers searching various areas in southern Maine using land, water, and air resources. Also, it marks the end of both mourning and feeling anxious about not knowing where was the mass shooter.People in Androscoggin and northern Sagadahoc counties were told to stay inside their homes from Wednesday night until Friday afternoon, following shelter-in-place orders. Schools, businesses, and various places remained closed during the shelter-in-place for safety reasons.