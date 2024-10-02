Mainstreet poll shows Liberals on track to win ZERO seats in Ontario

A federal poll conducted by national pollster Mainstreet Research suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party are in third place ahead of the next election.Findings further indicate the Liberals could lose each of its Ontario ridings, according to a graph based on the Mainstreet data by election modeller Charestiste.Tory leader Pierre Poilievre is well on his way to a majority government, with the results indicating 40% to 44% of those surveyed plan to vote Conservative in the next election. The latest Nanos Research poll garnered the same results, placing the Liberals in third and forecasting Trudeau will lose his seat in the Montreal riding of Papineau. .Liberals fall to third place in new poll — Trudeau forecast to lose his own riding. Mainstreet surveyed 1,091 adult Canadians from Friday to Monday, and released its results Tuesday. Results have a 3% margin of error and a 95% confidence level. .Tories’ non-confidence vote quashed a second week in a row, Trudeau fails to appear.The House of Commons on Tuesday held a non-confidence vote in the Trudeau Liberal government, the second one in two weeks. Each time, the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Québécois voted against it, demonstrating they are confident in Trudeau’s leadership. .Latest election poll shows Liberals would win a mere 25 seats.Mainstreet asked Canadians what they think of a non-confidence vote: 48% are in favour, 40% are not and 12% are undecided. Asked when they would like to see an election take place, 42% said this fall/winter, while 32% said the election should be held in the fall of 2025, as scheduled.