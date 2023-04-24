Japan’s All Nippon Airways is believed to have lost thousands of dollars following a blunder in which users were able to get first class tickets for economy prices.
One passenger, according to Bloomberg, was able to secure a first-class ticket from Jakarta to the Caribbean via Tokyo and New York, and back again, for US$890 instead of the usual US$16,300. Such a reduction marks a discount of almost 95%.
Other passengers reported similar savings, such as US$350 round-trip business class ticket from Jakarta to Tokyo to New York rather than the usual US$10,400.
ANA Holdings Ltd. told Bloomberg that the mistake came from an erroneous currency conversion on its Vietnamese website. For comparison, one Canadian dollar is equal to approximately 17,000 Vietnamese dong.
The company initially said it would be honouring the purchase tickets, although a final decision is yet to be made. Discounted tickets used before any decision is made are expected to remain valid.
It did not report how many people secured the discounted tickets, nor how much money it had lost through the technical glitch.
Coincidentally, it is not the first time an airline has accidentally sold premium seats for economy prices.
In 2019, passengers scooped first and business class tickets from Vietnam to the US for as little as US$675 with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. The company honoured the tickets at the time.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
