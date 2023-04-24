Nippon Airways

Nippon Airways

Japan’s All Nippon Airways is believed to have lost thousands of dollars following a blunder in which users were able to get first class tickets for economy prices.

One passenger, according to Bloomberg, was able to secure a first-class ticket from Jakarta to the Caribbean via Tokyo and New York, and back again, for US$890 instead of the usual US$16,300. Such a reduction marks a discount of almost 95%.

