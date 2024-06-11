Major Alberta drug bust nets 15 kilos of cocaine and MDMA

A massive drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the seizure of over 15 kg of cocaine and MDMA, along with other drugs and firearms, in Alberta. Jeremy Manuel, a 23-year-old Leduc man, faces 13 charges in connection with the bust.The Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Section launched the investigation in October 2023, culminating in search warrants executed at multiple locations, including a residence in Leduc, storage facilities in Edmonton and Calmar, and two vehicles belonging to Manuel.The haul includes approximately 15 kg of cocaine, almost 11 kg of MDMA, 270 tabs of LSD, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 863 oxycodone pills, and 6 kg of the buffing agent phenacetin. The estimated street value of the drugs is around $1.5 million.In addition, investigators seized five firearms, nearly $80,000 in cash, and a vehicle with a sophisticated hidden compartment. Manuel has been charged with 10 drug-trafficking-related offenses, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime, and unsafe storage of a firearm.Staff Sgt. David Paton, with EPS' EDGE Section, hailed the seizure as a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking. "Removing kilograms of cocaine and MDMA from our city streets makes our community safer," he said.