News

Major Alberta drug bust nets 15 kilos of cocaine and MDMA

Major Alberta drug bust nets 25 kilos of cocaine and MDMA
Major Alberta drug bust nets 25 kilos of cocaine and MDMACourtesy EPS
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton
Cocaine
Edmonton Police Service
Yeg
Yegcc
Jeremy Manuel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news