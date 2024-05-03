Major Iranian university offers scholarships to expelled North American, European students

Shiraz University in Fars, Iran has offered scholarships to North American and European students who were expelled from their school for participating in anti-Israel protests. US schools like Columbia university have warned students they could face expulsion for their participation in the antisemetic pro-Palestine chaos, including encampments, protests, and riots.Mohammad Moazzeni, head of Shiraz, praised pro-Hamas agitators for the “raging movement” across the United States and Europe and indicated the door was open if anybody wants to go to Iran to complete their studies, per Fox News. Speaking to a group of Shiraz students in “solidarity” with anti-Israel agitators on campuses in the West, Moazzeni slammed the “violent behaviour” of the police in response to the various protests and lamented the lack of opportunities such participants might have in the future. “(The police) exert a lot of violence in order to contain this raging movement and have even threatened to expel the students from universities and hinder their employment in the future, and such autocratic methods show the decline of global arrogance," according Iranian state-owned Press TV."Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz as well as Fars Province are also prepared (to do the same). Moazzeni reportedly told students to look at what is happening in Gaza as a reflection of the true nature of Western civilization and emphasized the message of former Supreme leader of Iran Ruhollah Khomeini during the nation’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the state broadcaster said. Khomeini preached revolt and martyrdom against injustice and tyranny, per Shia Islam, according to the New York Times, and Muslims should reject the influence of both capitalism and communism. The slogan of the revolution was, “Neither East, nor West – Islamic Republic!Meanwhile in the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia this week the "conflict with Israel and Hamas" comes against the backdrop of "increasingly destabilizing actions by Iran and its proxies." "This is the first meeting since Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, the first direct attack from Iran to Israel, with more than 300 projectiles, including over 100 ballistic missiles. This attack highlights the acute and growing threat from Iran, but also the imperative that we work together on integrated defense," said Blinken.“This brazen attack also underscores the risks of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon and why we must continue to work together to make sure that that does not happen."On Thursday, more than 200 people were arrested at California’s UCLA. Arrests related to these antisemetic protests have exceeded 2,000 across dozens of the US college campuses, the Associated Press reports.