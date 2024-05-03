News

Major Iranian university offers scholarships to expelled North American, European students

Major Iranian university offers scholarships to expelled North American, European students
Major Iranian university offers scholarships to expelled North American, European studentsWestern Standars/Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Shiraz University in Fars, Iran
US and European students
antisemetic pro-Palestine chaos
encampments, protests, and riots
pro-Hamas agitators

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news