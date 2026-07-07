News

Major Projects Office told UAE that Canada isn't ready for $50 billion investment commitment

Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery buildingWalid Tamtam
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Jean Charest
Investments
Investment
Business
United Arab Emirates
Uae
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Major Projects Office
Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan
UAE-Canada Business Council
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news