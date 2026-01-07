Major retailer leaving Downtown Eastside due to 'violent incidents' and 'significant losses'

London Drugs has announced that its Downtown Eastside location will be closing its doors for good on February 1 due to unmanageable levels of crime and social disorder.The shop has occupied the bottom floor of the historic Woodward's Building on Hastings and Cambie since 2009, when the complex was redeveloped in hopes of transforming the area into a vibrant new neighbourhood destination."We are extraordinarily proud of the team and grateful for their dedication," London Drugs President and CEO Clint Mahlman said in a statement. "Over several years, we have faced persistent safety incidents and significant operating losses at this site. Despite extensive protective measures and close collaboration with local authorities, continued operations are not sustainable."He went on to thank the Vancouver Police Department for their efforts, which included pinpointed patrols and a special liaison officer."These efforts, together with the company's measures, reduced violent incidents against staff," Mahlman explained. "Even with these improvements, customer traffic has not returned, and the store continues to incur significant losses, and the costs required to operate safely remain high."He aded that employees will be supported during the transition period..Vancouver City Councillor Peter Meiszner called it a "huge blow" not only to the Downtown Eastside, but to Gastown and Woodward's as well. "I've worried that this day would be coming for years," he lamented. "It's one of the most affordable stores in the DTES, a neighbourhood full of smoke shops and mini marts ripping vulnerable people off."."Until we see action from the BC Government to urgently get large numbers of people into recovery for their serious drug addictions," he continued, "this area will continue to decline & businesses will shutter; and people will continue to suffer in a never-ending cycle of misery.".'IT DIDN'T WORK': Eby says BC 'not going back' to drug decriminalization after pilot ends.The location will close one day after British Columbia's three-year drug decriminalization pilot concludes. During a press conference on Tuesday, Premier David Eby admitted that the controversial policy "didn't work," making it clear the province was "not going back" to give it another go.