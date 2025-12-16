Majority back higher highway speed limits as Alberta plans 120 km/h trial

Most Albertans who weighed in on a provincial survey support raising speed limits on rural divided highways, prompting the Alberta government to move ahead with a controlled 120 km/h pilot next year.Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said preliminary results from an online public engagement survey show 68% of respondents who shared views on the issue favour increasing limits from 110 km/h to 120 km/h. The survey ran from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12 and drew 59,400 responses.Dreeshen said the results point to growing public appetite for what he described as “modern, common-sense rules” that better reflect how Alberta’s highways are designed and how drivers actually use them. He argued rural divided highways were engineered to safely handle higher speeds and that advances in vehicle safety and road design make 120 km/h increasingly practical..The survey also found strong support for restricting commercial trucks from certain lanes on major highways, with more than 90% of respondents backing the idea. Dreeshen said that feedback mirrors concerns raised by industry, municipal leaders and everyday motorists seeking safer, smoother and more predictable traffic flow.Based on the survey results, the government plans to launch a limited 120 km/h mini-trial on select rural divided highways in 2026. The pilot will include monitoring and safety evaluations to inform any permanent changes.Dreeshen said the government intends to base future decisions on real-world data and local feedback, while maintaining a focus on safety, mobility and economic growth across the province.