Majority in BC want referendum on UNDRIP as province remains split

A new poll shows most British Columbians want a referendum on whether to maintain the province’s commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, highlighting deep divisions over land rights and provincial authority.The Angus Reid Institute survey found 62% of residents are familiar with UNDRIP, more than anywhere else in Canada, and opinions are sharply split. While 39% see the agreement as a necessary step toward reconciliation, 44% say it goes too far by limiting provincial control over land and resources..Calls for a vote come after a series of court rulings affirming indigenous land title, including the recognition of Haida Nation’s title to Haida Gwaii last year and a B.C. Supreme Court decision in May granting Cowichan Tribes ownership of 800 acres in Richmond. The province has appealed that ruling, warning it could affect private property rights across B.C.On the question of indigenous involvement in land use decisions, only 18% of respondents supported granting a veto, while 34% backed shared decision-making with final authority left to the province. Another 26% preferred consultation without decision-making power, and 23% said indigenous groups should be treated like other residents..The issue has divided political supporters. A majority of BC NDP voters (54%) back UNDRIP, but nearly a third disagree. Among Conservative Party of BC supporters, 76% oppose it.The poll found 57% of NDP voters and 69% of Conservatives would support holding a referendum on UNDRIP.