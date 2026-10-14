Majority of Alberta doctors would leave province or retire early if independence succeeds

More than six in 10 Alberta physicians say they would leave the province or retire early if Alberta becomes independent from Canada, according to a new survey released by the Alberta Medical Association (AMA).The findings come as Albertans prepare to vote in the October 19 referendum, with the doctors' organization raising concerns about the potential consequences for physician recruitment, patient care and billions of dollars in federal health funding.In its latest Pulse Survey, the AMA asked practicing physicians what they would do if Alberta became independent.Of the 1,649 physicians who answered the question, 55% said they would move to another province or territory and stop practising in Alberta.Another 8% indicated they would retire or leave medical practice earlier than planned.Only 15% said they would continue living and practising in Alberta, while 18% were uncertain about their future.An additional 1% said they would remain in Alberta but reduce or discontinue their medical practice, while another 1% indicated they would move elsewhere in Canada but continue practising in Alberta where permitted.The remaining 1% provided other responses..AMA president Dr. Heidi Fell cautioned that the survey results represent physicians' stated intentions rather than a prediction of how many doctors would actually leave.“These results are not a forecast of what physicians would ultimately do,” Fell said.“They reflect physician’s stated intentions when asked to consider how separation could affect their own professional future.”The AMA said the findings are particularly concerning given existing pressures on Alberta's health care system and the need to maintain an adequate physician workforce.Fell also questioned how an independent Alberta would replace federal health care funding.The province is expected to receive approximately $7 billion through the Canada Health Transfer in 2026-27.The association said independence would raise questions about how that money would be replaced, along with maintaining access to prescription drugs, medical equipment and specialized health services.“Without a credible examination of these issues, Albertans cannot know the full impact separation could have on health care, particularly if fewer physicians remain to provide services,” the AMA stated.Beyond the independence question, the association is also seeking answers from Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta's health ministers about how other referendum proposals could affect access to publicly funded medical treatment.Fell said she wrote to the government last week concerning ballot questions one through four and the introduction of Alberta's new health care cards.The AMA wants clarification on what happens when patients require medically necessary treatment but their identity, residency or eligibility for public coverage cannot immediately be verified.Physicians frequently face situations where urgent medical decisions must be made before administrative questions can be resolved, Fell said.“Our position is straightforward: uncertainty about coverage should not unnecessarily delay care, and physicians and their staff should not be placed in the position of determining or enforcing a patient’s immigration or coverage status.”.The association is asking the province to explain how emergency treatment, follow-up appointments and ongoing medical care would be handled when coverage is uncertain.It also wants to know whether doctors and clinic employees would be expected to take on additional responsibilities involving immigration status or health insurance eligibility.Another concern involves payment for medical services provided when a patient's coverage has temporarily expired.The AMA is seeking assurances that physicians would be able to bill retroactively for medically necessary treatment if a patient's coverage subsequently becomes valid again.Fell said the government needs a reliable administrative process to resolve eligibility and payment disputes without interfering with medical decisions.“Ultimately, we believe questions about coverage should be addressed through a reliable and timely administrative process so physicians can remain focused on clinical decisions and patients can receive the care they need,” she said.Despite raising concerns about the referendum and its potential consequences, the AMA stressed it is not endorsing either side of the vote.“The AMA is not telling Albertans how to vote,” Fell said.“Our responsibility is to identify potential health care implications, raise practical questions where greater clarity is needed, and advocate for an approach that protects patient access to medically necessary care.”The association said it will continue pressing the provincial government for answers as referendum day approaches.“Whatever Albertans decide, our priority remains the same: protecting access to care and supporting a strong and sustainable health care system,” Fell said.