Majority of Canadian air passengers fail to file complaints despite being able to claim compensation

Despite being entitled to potential compensation worth hundreds of dollars for poor airline service, a minority of Canadian air passengers actually file formal complaints, according to research conducted by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA). Blacklock's Reporter says the current backlog of approximately 71,000 complaints represents only a fraction of dissatisfied customers, highlighting a pervasive trend of underreporting among travelers.The report revealed that a mere 3% of respondents indicated they had filed a complaint with the CTA. Researchers noted that many Canadians perceived the process as futile, leading to widespread reluctance in lodging formal grievances.Moreover, the survey findings indicated that only 17% of respondents had complained about flight delays or denial of boarding, despite being eligible for compensation under existing regulations. Of those who did submit complaints, a significant proportion expressed dissatisfaction with the level of assistance provided by airline staff in resolving their issues.Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations mandated by Parliament in 2019, compensation awards range from $400 for a three-hour flight delay to $900 for denial of boarding due to overbooking, with higher amounts for lost or damaged luggage and general damages.In an effort to address these shortcomings, Parliament amended the Canada Transportation Act last June to require airlines to settle complaints within 30 days and disclose performance data on their websites. However, the survey revealed that a vast majority of passengers remained unaware of their entitlements under these regulations.The lack of awareness extended to critical aspects such as entitlement to compensation, helpfulness of airline staff, and provision of clear and timely information by airlines. Despite encountering service shortfalls covered by regulations, a majority of travelers reported a lack of information and assistance from airlines.The survey, conducted with 2,065 air passengers nationwide, shed light on the pervasive issue of underreporting among Canadian air travelers, prompting calls for increased awareness and education regarding passenger rights and compensation entitlements.Tom Oommen, director general of analysis at the Transportation Agency, testified before the Commons transport committee in 2022, noting that only one in 5,000 Canadians affected by flight disruptions or lost luggage ever filed a complaint.