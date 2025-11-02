Majority of Canadians back Ford ad featuring Reagan despite Trump tariff threat

Most Canadians support the Ontario government’s decision to air a television ad featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan opposing tariffs, even as President Trump threatens a 10% tariff on Canada in retaliation.A new Angus Reid Institute poll finds 57% of Canadians agree with Premier Doug Ford’s decision, while 27% disagree. Twice as many respondents strongly support the ad (31%) as strongly oppose it (13%). Views in Ontario mirror the national average, though federal Conservatives are more likely to oppose the ad, with 47% disagreeing.While Canadians broadly back the ad, opinion is divided on its impact on Canada’s negotiating position with the U.S. .Forty-three percent say it weakened Canada’s stance, 11% say it improved it, and 30% believe it had no effect.Trump labelled the ad “fraudulent” and “fake,” but Canadians overwhelmingly disagree. Sixty percent say the ad accurately represents Reagan’s views, compared with just 10% who side with Trump. Third-party verification has confirmed the ad’s accuracy.The ad may have partially influenced American opinion, with 47% of Canadians believing it will help Americans understand Canada’s counterview on tariffs. However, only 7% think the impact will be major, while 40% see a smaller effect and 37% believe it will make no difference.