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Majority of Canadians back Westcoast LNG pipeline as support for B.C. projects grows

Infrastructure images of Compressor Station 7 (CS-7) at Savona, BC, located along Enbridge's Westcoast Energy's BC Pipeline natural gas transmission pipeline right-of-way, captured in October 2023.
Infrastructure images of Compressor Station 7 (CS-7) at Savona, BC, located along Enbridge's Westcoast Energy's BC Pipeline natural gas transmission pipeline right-of-way, captured in October 2023.Enbridge photo
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Cdnpoli
Angus Reid Institute
Trans Mountain
Enbridge
Westcoast LNG pipeline
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