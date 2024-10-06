Majority of Canadians oppose federal ban on new gas and diesel vehicles

A new poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shows that 59% of Canadians oppose the federal government's plan to ban the sale of new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.“The results of the poll are clear: Canadians don’t want the government to ban new gas and diesel vehicles,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Canadians want the option to buy new gas-powered minivans and diesel work trucks, and taxpayers know this ban will cost us a fortune.”The Leger poll revealed that, of those surveyed, 29% support the ban, while 12% remain undecided. Among those who have made up their minds on the issue, 67% oppose the government's plan.The Trudeau government’s proposed ban is part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition towards electric vehicles, but critics, including the CTF, warn of significant costs tied to the shift.“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going full throttle with his new gas and diesel vehicle ban without talking about the massive costs this ban will impose on taxpayers,” Terrazzano said. He expressed concerns that the transition would lead to higher taxes and utility bills as Canadians would have to foot the bill for the required infrastructure, including charging stations, power plants, and transmission lines.The CTF is urging the government to reconsider its plan. “Trudeau should listen to Canadians, take this poll as a wake-up call, and scrap his ban on new gas and diesel vehicles,” added Terrazzano.