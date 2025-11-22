News

Majority of Canadians say 'not worth' hosting World Cup matches if costs exceed revenue

One-in-five said the games shouldn't be played in Canada at all — regardless of the financial impact.
World Cup trophy
World Cup trophyScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Angus Reid
Toronto
FIFA World Cup

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news