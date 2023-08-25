Justin Trudeau PEI Cabinet Retreat
Image courtesy of CBC

A new poll showed that many Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "should step down" instead of being the Liberal leader in the upcoming federal election.

More than half (56%) of the Abacus Data poll respondents said that Trudeau “should step down.” Only 27% said he should stay and 17% were not sure.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

D&J
D&J

No vote for NDP and Libs. ZERO They both colluded to destroy Canada with distain for all who opposed. singh has said he will keep the libs in power again. Don't let him. Out with the rot.


RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Clear thinkers understand we need a total break from the current regime....not JUST a change in 'leadership' (sic).


PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]


retiredpop
retiredpop

Trudeau has never cared what the majority of Canadians want so I doubt he would step down. That's a bonus for the Conservatives.


PersonOne
PersonOne

You would hope his 'party' would take action on this. The fact they have not to date indicates much.


LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

I'm actually starting to think that Pierre would have a better chance of winning a majority if Trudope stays on as leader. The hate for JT is growing day by day and week by week. I do think the liberals are pretty much done at this point but they might be able to win back some votes if Trudeau steps down and a new leader takes over. I have no idea who the new leader would be though, I doubt that cackling witch Freeland wants the job. A CPC minority would certainly be better than the current liberal disaster but I wonder how much Pierre would have to cater to the Bloc to gain their support.


eldon628
eldon628

Step down! NO! He should be arrested for treason and crimes against humanity! Then dealt with as such!!


PersonOne
PersonOne

Agreed, held accountable for the mess. Millions of people have been adversely affected by his policies and decisions. He should not have been allowed to destroy Canada, he has many MP's who should have stepped up and defended the people.... as they were elected to do.


Taz
Taz

I think Fface should be fired without pay RFN. Let Pierre Poilievre assume control.



