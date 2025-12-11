Majority of Conservative voters still back Poilievre, but support is slipping

A majority of Conservative voters continue to support Pierre Poilievre as party leader heading into the January leadership review, but his backing has dropped sharply since last summer, new data shows. The non-profit Angus Reid Institute found 58% of recent Conservative voters want Poilievre to lead the party into the next election, down from 68% in August.Poilievre retains strong support among the party’s core right-wing base, with 92% of “definite” Conservative voters holding a favourable view of him and 75% wanting him to stay on as leader. However, those with wavering support are more critical: 61% of “maybes” and 38% of the “certainly consider” group would prefer a new leader.The survey also highlights broader challenges for the Conservatives. Only 27% of Canadians identify as “more right-wing” or “very right-wing,” while 34% lean left and 38% describe themselves as centrist. .Among centrists, 64% view Poilievre unfavourably, and 63% believe he should be replaced, with 38% seeing the party as “too far to the right” politically.Poilievre’s popularity among committed Conservatives has helped limit People’s Party support, but the CPC still faces the task of winning over additional voters to reach the numbers needed to form government. Angus Reid noted that the party will likely need to convert the “maybe” voters if it hopes to expand its support beyond its current base.As the leadership review approaches, Poilievre stands on solid ground with loyal supporters but faces growing questions from less committed Conservatives and centrist Canadians about the party’s political direction.