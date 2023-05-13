After 54 years of official bilingualism, English-speaking Canadians still show indifference towards French, according to a recent federal study.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the study reveals that a majority of individuals in British Columbia and Alberta stated that they did not know any French person.
“Being interested in cultural products in the other official language is higher in the eastern part of the country than in the West, from lows of 23% in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to 24% in Alberta, 29% in British Columbia, 35% in Ontario, 37% in the Atlantic region and 62% in Québec,” said a department of Canadian Heritage report.
Less than a third of English speakers, 31%, said they were interested in French movies or music. Only 16% said they “had a basic knowledge of French, enough to understand in routine situations” like ordering a meal in a restaurant. Just 4% said they had attended a cultural event in French.
Nationwide 44% of English speakers said they had no contact whatsoever with francophones and did not count French speakers among their “friends, neighbours, relatives or co-workers.” The rate was 51% in British Columbia and Alberta. Researchers said British Columbians and Albertans were also more likely to say they’d sooner learn Spanish than French.
“Positive statements about bilingualism are higher among those living in the eastern part of the country than in the West,” said the Study on the Appreciation and Perception of Canada’s Official Languages report.
The study by Environics Research Group, which cost $101,983, relied on questionnaires completed by 5,020 individuals across the country.
Asked if they agreed with the statement, “The fact there are two official languages in Canada is, for me, an important part of what it means to be Canadian,” 49% of English speakers agreed. The rate was 76% for French speakers.
Asked if they agreed, “Relationships between francophones and anglophones are more positive than they were 10 years ago,” 40% of English speakers agreed. The rate was 49% for French speakers.
Asked if they agreed with the statement, “The future of French in Canada is threatened,” 30% of English speakers agreed. The rate was 83% for francophones.
The release of the data follows a cabinet proposal to mandate “equality of status and use of English and French in Canadian society” under Bill C-13 An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act.
Since the introduction of the Act in 1969, this is the first bill mandating the use of French in the federally regulated private sector in regions with a “strong francophone presence,” a term that remains undefined.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
If the goal was to transform Canada into a country where everyone speaks two languages, then Bilingualism is a total failure. However one must look at the actual results of the program: via discriminatory language laws, it ensures that the vast majority of decision makers in the federal government are French speaking, meaning most are from Quebec, allowing them to dominate the rest of the country. Filthy Albertans who don’t speak French are forever shut out. And all those non French immigrants they pretend to care about? Also shut out. So you will find, if you looked, that 90% of the senior management in the federal government is white, Liberal, and French speaking. A narrow demographic that rules us all. That’s how you get things like the hideous passports just announced.
I don’t know any French people. I think the French language, the fake French from Quebec or even the real French from France, is an ugly language! It sounds like they are puking up their words. I could care less if my kids learn a language only 1 maybe 2 provinces speak!
While I certainly oppose the official bilingual stance of our governments, and the French language being pushed on us through programs like French immersion (which we are forced to pay for through our taxes), I find your comments to be unbecoming and utterly lacking in charity. Your really should educate yourself a little before uttering such nonsense.
The French language, along with Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Romanian and 42 others, find their roots in Latin, and are referred to as the Romance Languages, many of which are among the most eloquent and beautiful of languages ever to have been devised. In contrast, Germanic languages such as English, tend to be harsh and guttural (i.e. the sound of 'g' as in the word gut or 'k' as in the word cat).
Please have a little consideration for others before you speak.
