After 54 years of official bilingualism, English-speaking Canadians still show indifference towards French, according to a recent federal study.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the study reveals that a majority of individuals in British Columbia and Alberta stated that they did not know any French person.

Tiberius
Tiberius

If the goal was to transform Canada into a country where everyone speaks two languages, then Bilingualism is a total failure. However one must look at the actual results of the program: via discriminatory language laws, it ensures that the vast majority of decision makers in the federal government are French speaking, meaning most are from Quebec, allowing them to dominate the rest of the country. Filthy Albertans who don’t speak French are forever shut out. And all those non French immigrants they pretend to care about? Also shut out. So you will find, if you looked, that 90% of the senior management in the federal government is white, Liberal, and French speaking. A narrow demographic that rules us all. That’s how you get things like the hideous passports just announced.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I don’t know any French people. I think the French language, the fake French from Quebec or even the real French from France, is an ugly language! It sounds like they are puking up their words. I could care less if my kids learn a language only 1 maybe 2 provinces speak!

Jimbobvee
Jimbobvee

While I certainly oppose the official bilingual stance of our governments, and the French language being pushed on us through programs like French immersion (which we are forced to pay for through our taxes), I find your comments to be unbecoming and utterly lacking in charity. Your really should educate yourself a little before uttering such nonsense.

The French language, along with Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Romanian and 42 others, find their roots in Latin, and are referred to as the Romance Languages, many of which are among the most eloquent and beautiful of languages ever to have been devised. In contrast, Germanic languages such as English, tend to be harsh and guttural (i.e. the sound of 'g' as in the word gut or 'k' as in the word cat).

Please have a little consideration for others before you speak.

