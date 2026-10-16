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Majority of First Nations fail to submit mandatory financial reports as Ottawa faces questions over enforcement

Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Minnow + Moon Photography Courtesy CBC
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First Nations
Ctf
Indigenous Services Canada
Crown-Indigenous Relations
Sen. Clément Gignac
Sen. Sandra Pupatello
Northern Affairs Canada
Richard Goodyear
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