Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Auditors said the majority of homeless people enrolled in the $3.7 billion Reaching Home Program failed to enter long-term, stable housing, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Reaching Home is a Canadian government-funded, community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness by providing municipalities with funding to address their local needs.
Of the 13,057 homeless people who received federal aid in 2020, auditors said only 5,323 remained housed or successfully exited the program after one year.
“The program has not yet collected data on this indicator for the 2021 fiscal year,” said Employment and Social Development Canada auditors in a report.
“Documents do not provide evidence to indicate whether monitoring the housing situation for 12 months post intervention is a sufficient period to assess whether individuals or families experiencing homelessness can be considered to be more stably housed or having exited homelessness.”
No reason was given for so many homeless people failing. Housing Advocate Marie-Josee Houle said in a separate report occupants of tent cities often suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues.
“What they want is a place, a home, without curfew and without a schedule which they find in the encampment,” said Houle.
“For them, the encampment allows them to develop a sense of belonging.”
Audit figures on the high failure rate of Reaching Home tenants were based on 12-month follow-ups.
Canadian government agencies have no detailed estimate of homelessness in Canada.
Statistics Canada said in June the homeless population in Canada is smaller than estimated.
None of this should be a surprise.
Lets have a basic exercise. Lets count the number of empty bedrooms, and the number of homeless in Calgary. My guess is that there are many more empty bedrooms than homeless, which means that "Street Homelessness" is not about housing.
How many people would be willing to take an out of control addict, and move them into their empty bedroom? I would suggest, that it would be a very bad idea, and the experience of family / friends of addicts would bare this out. The focus needs to first on creating the conditions for a mentally healthy population. (Meaningful relationships, belonging, purpose for all citizens) and then on effective treatment for mental health and additions.
