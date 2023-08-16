Homeless in Edmonton

Auditors said the majority of homeless people enrolled in the $3.7 billion Reaching Home Program failed to enter long-term, stable housing, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

Reaching Home is a Canadian government-funded, community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness by providing municipalities with funding to address their local needs. 

John1963
John1963

None of this should be a surprise.

Lets have a basic exercise. Lets count the number of empty bedrooms, and the number of homeless in Calgary. My guess is that there are many more empty bedrooms than homeless, which means that "Street Homelessness" is not about housing.

How many people would be willing to take an out of control addict, and move them into their empty bedroom? I would suggest, that it would be a very bad idea, and the experience of family / friends of addicts would bare this out. The focus needs to first on creating the conditions for a mentally healthy population. (Meaningful relationships, belonging, purpose for all citizens) and then on effective treatment for mental health and additions.

