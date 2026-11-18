CALGARY — A majority of MPs have voted to pass the Liberals' MAiD bill — which would allow advance requests for euthanasia — and it will now move on to the next stage of legislation.On Tuesday, Bill C-41, or the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act, passed its second reading, pushing it even closer to becoming law.Those who said yes to the bill made up a majority — 225 of 314 MPs — including all the Liberals present, 37 Conservatives, 19 Bloc Quebecois, four NDP and one Green MP.A minority of members voted no — 89, all Conservative..The bill would allow MAiD practitioners to administer euthanasia when a person can no longer consent (in cases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, etc), so long as the person made an advance request.The bill would also keep people whose sole condition is a mental illness from receiving MAiD.In response to the passing of the second reading of the bill, one of the MPs who voted no to it, Jamil Jivani, stated, "Then his government passed Bill C-41 to euthanize people with dementia.""Would a government that valued you do [this]? I don't think so.".This comes after Monday, the Liberals voted to curtail the time dedicated to the second reading after a time allocation vote.The time allocation vote pushed the second reading vote to be called on Tuesday.Another Conservative MP, Garnett Genuis, reacted, stating he was in opposition of the bill and posting a clip of his colleague, MP Todd Doherty, explaining in the house how Doherty's mom was one of the people who changed her mind about MAiD.Doherty recounts his mother had been diagnosed with acute leukemia, a rapid forming type of white blood cell cancer..Liberals cut short debate on MAiD advance requests bill."It was going to attack her brain — it was a painful disease," stated Doherty.Doherty explains that his mother then decided to be euthanized, and even set a date.He adds that while she was sick, Doherty sat by her bedside for four and a half months."As we marched towards that death date, I was tasked with making her a mixtape to play on that day."."Imagine my surprise and my brother's surprise as we had mentally prepared for that day — regardless of what our background was with our mother — for that day when we arrived, only to be told by the doctors that when they were preparing [for MAiD], she said no."Doherty recalls being frustrated by his mother's decision because he knew the pain and suffering lying ahead for his mom."But that was her choice," said Doherty.He says they met with the MAiD medical team, and they told him they "couldn't in good conscience administer" MAiD..'MAKE IT STOP': Class action against feds offering MAiD to veterans grows to 20 vets.Later in the clip, MP Genuis thanks Doherty for sharing an example of someone who changed their mind about MAiD after previously thinking they wanted euthanasia.In fact, a 2018 study from the Council of Canadian Academies' expert panel concluded similarly that advance requests risk "a person receiv[ing] MAiD against their wishes."