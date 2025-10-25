Majority of Quebecers say stop illegal gun smuggling, not confiscate firearms

A new Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation shows most Quebecers want Ottawa to focus on cracking down on illegal gun smuggling from the United States rather than confiscating firearms from licensed owners.Fifty-one percent of respondents said stronger measures against illegal imports would be the most effective way to reduce gun crime, while 37% supported a federal ban and buyback program. Six percent said neither approach would work, and 7% were unsure.“Law enforcement experts say the best way to make Canada safer is to stop illegal gun smuggling and Quebecers say exactly the same thing,” said Nicolas Gagnon, CTF Quebec Director. “It makes no sense to pour hundreds of millions into a confiscation that only takes guns from lawfully licensed gun owners.”The federal gun confiscation program, launched in 2020, targets so-called “assault-style” firearms and is currently being piloted in Cape Breton. .Police groups, including the RCMP union, have warned the program diverts resources away from tackling criminal use of illegal firearms.The Parliamentary Budget Officer has estimated the cost of compensation for banned guns alone could reach $756 million, not including administrative expenses.Conservative premiers in Alberta and Saskatchewan have refused to cooperate with the ban. Quebec Premier François Legault has remained silent.“Quebecers have been clear: the real problem is illegal gun smuggling, not law-abiding firearms owners,” said Gagnon. “Legault needs to stand up for Quebec taxpayers and refuse to help implement Ottawa’s costly and ineffective confiscation scheme. The federal government needs to drop this plan and focus its resources on intercepting illegal guns at the border: that’s how you actually make communities safer.”