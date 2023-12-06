Majority of Sask support gender identity, pronoun school policy

Premier Scott Moe is currently participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) this week in Dubai. At the same time, the recently passed Bill 137 Parents Bill of Rights remains a subject of disagreement back home.A new Angus Reid Institute poll showed that two significant groups in the province strongly disagree with each other over Bill 137. This bill requires school divisions to ask parents for permission when a student under 16 wants to use a pronoun or name different from what's officially registered with the school.The biggest group in the province firmly backs Bill 137, with 44% of respondents favouring it. On the other hand, the second largest group strongly disagrees with it, with 31% opposing it..A small majority of 55% support the policy, while 40% oppose it.When asked how they perceive the government's handling of this issue, 48% believe it has done a good job, while 44% disagree and think it has performed poorly.The Saskatchewan government used the notwithstanding clause to prevent legal challenges to the bill.Half of the respondents living in Saskatchewan also think that there should be an exception in situations where the school suspects the child might be in an abusive household and not open to these gender identity changes.In such cases currently, the child is supposed to be directed to a counsellor who will help them create a plan for discussing this with their parents.The premier and other provincial representatives are currently overseas, focusing on promoting Saskatchewan's food, fuel, and fertilizer exports with global partners. The cost of living and the future of healthcare remain the top priorities.The cost of living is the most significant concern, chosen by two-thirds of the respondents (66%). Healthcare comes in second place, with 54% of respondents expressing concern about it.Education is a concern for 24% of the respondents, while a smaller percentage, just 14%, consider the recent gender and pronoun policy to be of significant importance.