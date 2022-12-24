“So this is Christmas,
And what have you done,
Another year over,
And a new one just begun …”
— John Lennon
It was the best Christmas ever.
The magic of Bond … James Bond.
It was the Christmas of 1965, and when I eagerly opened the present I knew I was getting, I could not have been happier.
A James Bond, 007 attache case toy, which had all kinds of cool stuff in it.
I was the happiest kid in the world — I had seen From Russia With Love, and to think I had Bond’s attache case, made my heart soar.
Who could not forget the scene in the rail car, when Bond got the better of Nash. All because of those gold sovereigns in the case, and the exploding bomb.
I didn’t care about any other present. This is the one I wanted, and my Mom, God bless her heart, spent the $20 at the local K-Mart, to get it for me.
It had everything a 007 fan, a kid would want: a gun, a scope, a rifle component, bullets, a silencer, a decoder, a cool notebook, 007 biz cards, a wallet, money, and a hidden knife.
Dear God in heaven.
It was time to have some fun.
My parents drove me to my friend Tony’s place overlooking the Detroit river. Tony, our buddy John, and me, all had Bond cases.
My parents were not rich, nor were they poor. My Dad was an auto mechanic, my Mom a waitress at a cafe.
Yet they could afford to give me, and my older brother Jim, a good Christmas.
I don’t know how parents do it today with so much expectations, and such expensive gaming toys, electronics and everything that entails.
Back then, a few cool presents, and maybe some socks, a sweater, a cheap plastic model of a ship or plane, and a new goalie stick did the trick.
It is interesting to note that today that same 007 attache toy goes for thousands of dollars on eBay, if it is complete and in good condition.
I would kill for one, but I can’t possibly afford it now. Even the box itself — a cool work of art — is going for big money.
Recently, toy makers came out with a new, 60th Anniversary Bond attache case, made from the original moulds.
The difference being no plastic gun to please the bleeding hearts of the world.
In today’s crazy world, I guess it’s a no go.
Instead of the toy gun, it would have a working camera and coins.
It’s a cool set, and, a bit pricey, but a very cool collectible if you are a Bond fan.
I’ve searched flea markets and garage sales for years hoping to find an original Bond attache, but no luck.
Why?
To be honest, I don’t know. For sure, I cannot reclaim that era, or that Christmas/Bond magic I felt as a kid.
I also enjoyed other things about Christmas. Decorating the tree, creating popcorn rings on a string. All that stuff.
Christmas then was magical. And it wasn’t about spending great hordes of money. It was about great meals my Mom cooked — the 12 traditional dishes prepared without meat.
If only I realized how lucky we were. I just figured everyone’s Mom cooked up a storm.
Inviting the mailman in for a drink or two (Snoopy, our faithful terrier, was temporarily placed in the hack) and maybe a cash tip.
Visits from the neighbours, with more toasts to follow.
Oscar, the Frenchman, Bob and Tommy, the Serbu boys. Jim’s crazy buddies Roger and Wayne, cousin Billy from Hamtramck. They all came over to share some Christmas cheer.
Dad playing his Johnny Cash and Al Cherny country records, and eventually pulling out his violin to join the music, as best he could.
Again, there was no wealth anywhere to be seen, but everyone seemed happy.
Jim got an electric guitar and a new Stones record, and I remember hearing it for the first time, falling in love with Mick and the boys.
Who were these cool mystical young bad boys from England who created such fantastic rock? Them and the Beatles.
Years later, I would make the trek to Istanbul, one of my favourite cities. Yes, I had to do it.
I had to revisit the movie locations for From Russia With Love.
The Hagia Sophia and the Sirkeci railway station. It was total bucket list.
This time, I didn’t run into Nash, Spectre’s malevolent point of the spear. But it was cool, just to see and experience for myself.
Thinking back, the whole idea of Christmas, the tree, the food, the simple heartfelt gifts, the joy, it all seemed so special.
More so than now. Today, it’s all about swarms of advertising, Black Fridays and God knows what. We're besieged with commercialism and there is no escape.
How does that Kris Kristofferson song, go?
“I would give all my tomorrows, for a single yesterday.”
Ain’t that the truth.
Merry Christmas, my friends. Good luck in 2023.
