MAKICHUK: Skunk Works© reveals dramatic tail-less fighter jet design

The magicians at Skunk Works© have done it again. They have given us a glimpse into the future of aerospace technology.Part of a marketing push to help celebrate the 80th anniversary of Lockheed Martin's top-secret design factory, the company released a promotional video featuring an inside look at an intriguing tailless manned tactical jet concept. According to The WarZone, it's in line with what we have seen from the leading edge design firm surrounding the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), jet fighter initiative.The design has a very similar wing shape and overall planform as what we have seen in cryptic NGAD-related posts from Skunk Works© in the past. In fact, the design share many cues from the drawing the company dropped back in July.The 'stinger' tail is also of interest as it points to a single engine design with a 2D exhaust, similar to what is seen on the F-22, although with a lower lip extension, The WarZone reported. .This would make sense design-wise as it is a common attribute of low-observable aircraft as it reduces/masks the infrared signature of the aircraft from most perspectives sensors would be looking at it and it can provide a surface to spread and actively cool the exhaust after it exits the nozzle. Whether this aircraft concept, or NGAD in general, will have thrust vectoring remains unclear, but there is a possibility it will.The large faceted bulges on each side of the inner fuselage are an interesting addition, although we really don't know what to make of them.They could be just a stylistic choice for the artist and also a way to modify the rendering enough for it to not represent the actual design, The WarZone speculated. On the other hand, those features could provide greater internal volume without drastically impacting the aircraft's performance or low-observable characteristics. The most intriguing part of the rendering is the huge canopy. .This is new compared to the other art we have seen from Lockheed in that it would look to accommodate two crew instead of one. While NGAD overall is highly focused on automation with the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manned aircraft and its drone wingmen being key features, one pilot can only do so much, The WarZone reported. These aircraft are going to be as much forward battle management nodes and flying 'quarterbacks' of the fight as traditional fighters, so having another crewman to help manage that would be an interesting requirement. Doing so comes at a cost though, both in terms of reduction in fuel and payload, both of which are thought to be absolutely critical drivers for NGAD.It also means if NGAD is shot down deep in enemy territory, two crew will be at risk — and in need of rescue — not one..Finally, it means more highly-trained personnel, something the Air Force has struggled with retaining for years, will be needed to man NGAD, although the shift to Loyal Wingman drones will drastically offset this.It's also worth noting NGAD's canopy will likely look stretched even for a single pilot configuration compared to the traditional bubble types we are accustomed to on fighters today, The WarZone reported. This will be done to make the design as stealthy as possible.Skunk Works© also offered another look at the so-called 'SR-72' concept that Lockheed has been touting for nearly a decade — one that could be coming to fruition in the dark world of clandestine aircraft development. Made even more famous by the fictional Darkstar in Top Gun: Maverick, the hypersonic reconnaissance and strike aircraft concept is maybe the most hotly anticipated Skunk Works© programs.It is also interesting to note, Lockheed's iconic SR-71 Blackbird — designed by Clarence 'Kelly' Johnson, the founder of Skunk Works© — first flew in 1955 for the CIA, but still seems futuristic decades later.