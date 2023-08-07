This past week, I had friends — old friends, we go back to grade school — from Michigan, visiting Alberta.
And, of course, their focus was Banff, Lake Louise, the Icefields and Jasper.
They had never been to the Canadian Rockies, so they were really excited to check everything out.
I had not been to Banff in ages, but back in the day, I often visited with my family.
My daughter, Rica, learned how to climb at just age three on the boulders and the limestone slab by the Banff Springs Golf Course.
So, I joined my friends in Canmore, where they found a good hotel, although a pricey one, and headed to Banff.
To my shock, hotel prices in this region have literally ballooned. Skyrocketed. Exploded.
Seriously, I had no idea.
Banff, IMO, has become a tourist nightmare, a money trap, a rip-off, and let me tell you why.
The gouge starts at the park gates, where entry/daily fees are much, much higher than US National Parks.
And it doesn’t matter if you’re staying a day or a week, you must pay for every day you are there.
OK, I understand that — as long as that money goes to wildlife management, then fine. That’s a good thing.
Next, a hotel. You will need a place to stay.
A quick look at Banff hotels on any hotel website, will bring up hotels that are $400 to $600 a night.
And if you want to stay at the Banff Springs Hotel, or the Chateau Lake Louise, it starts at about $650 and rises rapidly — the Chateau, by the way, is pretty much booked for the summer.
And the number of hotels, barring the Y, that are cheaper, are few and far between.
As far as I’m concerned, that is a total gouge and a ripoff, and I can’t believe the Government of Alberta is allowing that to happen.
Personally, there isn’t a person I know in Calgary, or Alberta (other than an oilpatch millionaire buddy), who can afford to pay $600 a night for a hotel.
Even the once popular Rimrock Hotel is nearly $1,000. I can barely afford to have a drink there now. The food is quite good, though.
I remember taking my young bride there, in the 1980s, for $70.
Take note, I have travelled all over the US southwest, and I always found reasonable hotel rates, no matter where we were or what the attraction was.
Even Paris. Yes, Paris, has a good selection of hotels, in all the popular districts.
There was always a good selection of from affordable to expensive. In Banff, you are snookered, pal. You are going to pay through the nose, and like it.
I honestly don’t know how visiting families can do it, I really don’t.
Oh, and need a place to park? Forget it. The place is overrun now.
I have a couple secret spots, that never fail, but I’m keeping that to myself. And I think the pay lots are about $10 an hour. Again, a bit pricey.
And then there is the downtown area, Banff Avenue, which has been turned into a big mall. This has forced traffic onto the side streets.
Jamming areas not normally jammed.
I suspect it’s because it concentrates the visitor population into the commercial area of town, where all the touristy stores are.
Ka-ching folks! It’s all about the money, right? Keep those dollars coming in. More is better.
Maybe it’s because of the post-COVID-19 travel era, but to me the mall seemed like one big tourist zoo. A complete nightmare.
The Banff I knew through the years is now gone. The magic too, is gone.
Anything and everything is expensive. Everything has become a hassle.
To the point where, I don’t want to go back. I don’t.
If not for the great food, drink and service at the Distillery, I probably wouldn’t.
However, in saying all this, my friends from Michigan absolutely loved their visit.
They even rented a canoe for an hour, at Lake Louise. Another pricey, but fun option.
I just can’t help thinking, though, that Banff and Lake Louise, are now only for the rich. Not for regular Joes like me and you.
In the summer of 1976, me and my friend, Whitey, didn’t want to pay for a hotel in Banff, so, we just found a remote road outside of town, parked our 1965 Comet and slept in the car. Nobody hassled us.
Total cost? Zero dollars. Just a sore neck from a bad sleeping position.
Now, you have to literally print money to stay in Banff, which I think is really unfortunate.
(11) comments
federal park, federal perks and costs and goughing..should get it back from Ottawa and make it Albertan again..
We used to stop in there when goimg through. Now havnt been there in years. Not planning to go back.
Don't forget the Made-IN-CHINA (using UYGHUR slave labor and electricity from coal-fired power plants) souvenirs sold in the Banff's shops.
It is called Justinflation - own nothing and be happy.
We usually stay at the Rimrock and we usually travel during the week or off season but Banff and Canmore still sukk. It's like WEM on X-mas eve. Chateau Lake Louis .... never again. And it's not just the cost, it's the experiences. Since I was a boy (1960s) it's all about Jasper for me.
Cheers!
Your observations about Banff are spot on. I used to live in Banff and saw the residents too change from the down-to-earth, humble mountaineers to latte-sipping, virtue-signaling, social warriors. And the administration (Federal part of Banff) and town council both seem keen on control, with little support to the independent, crafty, non-tourist businesses. Given your recent experience, the place is not good to visitors either. That is a shame.
[thumbup]
Only for the rich, you say? That’s exactly the Trudeau/WEF plan. Make life so expensive that us little worker drones can’t clutter the elite destinations of the ruling class.
There's probably some truth to what you say.
I think that's the essence of it and guess who pays the expenses for the park, Martha and Henry taxpayer; pretty much like everything else, think of buying nhl seasons tickets, understand now why professional sports is woke, wef toadies so the big wigs can drink whisky with each other.
Spot on. But it won't just be mountain parks. Soon they'll begin the sneaky creep of entirely curtailing all working slaves from being allowed into forested areas, with only the elite allowed entry. They intend to take EVERYTHING away from the rest of us...particularly from Nature. But wildlife and insects won't be spared either, as they're already working on genetically altering all of those life forms as well. Welcome to the WHO's "One Health" (for all Life) scheme, if we don't stop them pronto.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.