Banff National Park

Banff National Park

 By Derek Fildebrandt

This past week, I had friends — old friends, we go back to grade school — from Michigan, visiting Alberta.

And, of course, their focus was Banff, Lake Louise, the Icefields and Jasper.

Tags

Columnist

Dave Makichuk is a Western Standard contributor. He has worked in the media for decades, including as an editor for the Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun. He also wrote extensively on military and security issues for the Asia Times in Hong Kong.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

federal park, federal perks and costs and goughing..should get it back from Ottawa and make it Albertan again..

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

We used to stop in there when goimg through. Now havnt been there in years. Not planning to go back.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Don't forget the Made-IN-CHINA (using UYGHUR slave labor and electricity from coal-fired power plants) souvenirs sold in the Banff's shops.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

It is called Justinflation - own nothing and be happy.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

We usually stay at the Rimrock and we usually travel during the week or off season but Banff and Canmore still sukk. It's like WEM on X-mas eve. Chateau Lake Louis .... never again. And it's not just the cost, it's the experiences. Since I was a boy (1960s) it's all about Jasper for me.

Cheers!

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Your observations about Banff are spot on. I used to live in Banff and saw the residents too change from the down-to-earth, humble mountaineers to latte-sipping, virtue-signaling, social warriors. And the administration (Federal part of Banff) and town council both seem keen on control, with little support to the independent, crafty, non-tourist businesses. Given your recent experience, the place is not good to visitors either. That is a shame.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Only for the rich, you say? That’s exactly the Trudeau/WEF plan. Make life so expensive that us little worker drones can’t clutter the elite destinations of the ruling class.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

There's probably some truth to what you say.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I think that's the essence of it and guess who pays the expenses for the park, Martha and Henry taxpayer; pretty much like everything else, think of buying nhl seasons tickets, understand now why professional sports is woke, wef toadies so the big wigs can drink whisky with each other.

Report Add Reply
I Am
I Am

Spot on. But it won't just be mountain parks. Soon they'll begin the sneaky creep of entirely curtailing all working slaves from being allowed into forested areas, with only the elite allowed entry. They intend to take EVERYTHING away from the rest of us...particularly from Nature. But wildlife and insects won't be spared either, as they're already working on genetically altering all of those life forms as well. Welcome to the WHO's "One Health" (for all Life) scheme, if we don't stop them pronto.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.