Man, 21, dead after Hamilton stabbing

TORONTO — A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Hamilton, with police treating the case as a homicide.

Hamilton Police were called to Main Street West near Frid Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. after a taxi driver discovered the victim suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk. The man was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 3 a.m.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation roughly 10 to 15 minutes earlier near the corner of King Street West and Paradise Road North, in the parking lot of a grocery store less than a kilometre away.

The Homicide Unit has identified the victim as 21-year-old Zenin Roussel. Investigators say Roussel and the suspects were at King Street Billiards earlier that evening. After the establishment closed, an altercation broke out outside along King Street West before the fatal stabbing occurred nearby on Main Street West.